"Que le suban el sueldo a quien haya escrito esto": el Museo Reina Sofía se corona con un tuit dedicado a los franceses

Las continuas referencias a la llegada de franceses a Madrid para poder salir de fiesta mientras no pueden hacerlo en su propio país tenían que tener alguna respuesta de este tipo.
El Museo Reina Sofía, a través de su perfil de Twitter, quiso bromear sobre la situación que vive Madrid.
Bienvenue au Musée Reina Sofía ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/KGvK6Ky85L
— Museo Reina Sofía (@museoreinasofia) March 26, 2021
Tal es la situación que España exigirá desde este sábado una PCR negativa a los pasajeros de Francia que entren por vía terrestre. A partir de ahora todos los viajeros de Francia, entren por donde entren, están obligados a presentar esta PCR negativa para acceder a España.
Aunque algunos no pillaron la ironía, la inmensa mayoría se rindió al aplauso hacia el gestor de esta cuenta de Twitter.
JAJAJAJAJAJAJ que le suban el sueldo a quien haya escrito esto https://t.co/NfJQDkENQp
— manel (@mmanxl) March 26, 2021
Se acaban de pasar twitter https://t.co/TeRA4QiCXn
— Fran Mejías (@Zonry) March 26, 2021
Con dos cojones https://t.co/usslx5cjqU
— Mac Tíre ???? (@laudragan) March 27, 2021
Lo que más se están acercando al Reina Sofía es a la plaza a hacer botellón y a coger el tren vuelta al aeropuerto. https://t.co/RYhMd1M9t4
— ElaeNat Targaryen (@ElaenaTargy) March 27, 2021
