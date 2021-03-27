Diario Público
"Que le suban el sueldo a quien haya escrito esto": el Museo Reina Sofía se corona con un tuit dedicado a los franceses

Las continuas referencias a la llegada de franceses a Madrid para poder salir de fiesta mientras no pueden hacerlo en su propio país tenían que tener alguna respuesta de este tipo.

El Museo Reina Sofía, a través de su perfil de Twitter, quiso bromear sobre la situación que vive Madrid.

Tal es la situación que España exigirá desde este sábado una PCR negativa a los pasajeros de Francia que entren por vía terrestre. A partir de ahora todos los viajeros de Francia, entren por donde entren, están obligados a presentar esta PCR negativa para acceder a España.

Aunque algunos no pillaron la ironía, la inmensa mayoría se rindió al aplauso hacia el gestor de esta cuenta de Twitter.