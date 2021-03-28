"Derechos humanos, fuera y dentro de la cancha": la aplaudida reivindicación de la selección de fútbol de Noruega contra el Mundial de Qatar

El Mundial de fútbol de Qatar está a la vuelta de la esquina y hace unas semanas se supo que, durante su preparación y la construcción de estadios, han muerto alrededor de 6.500 trabajadores, en su mayoría migrantes, según desveló una investigación de The Guardian.
Como reacción a estos datos, sumado a las críticas a la FIFA por un desplante machista del jeque de Qatar a dos árbitras y por el propio régimen que gobierna el país, los jugadores de la selección de fútbol masculino de Noruega presentaron unas camisetas reivindicativas antes de su último partido.
"Derechos humanos, fuera y dentro de la cancha", rezaba el eslogan donde también se animaba a que el resto de selecciones protestaran por todo lo que rodea al próximo Mundial de fútbol. Las selecciones de Alemania y Países Bajos también se han sumado a la iniciativa.
Norge med ny markering!
Human rights on and off the pitch på t-skjortene. pic.twitter.com/BV6XMKQe9d
— TV 2 Sporten (@2sporten) March 27, 2021
La parte de abajo de la camiseta. "Noruega, Alemania, ¿siguiente?" Buscando movilizar. Es muy importante. https://t.co/CSmpZmi1kd
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) March 27, 2021
????????Tras Noruega y Alemania, Países Bajos se une a la protesta contra la organización del Mundial de Qatar por no respetar los derechos humanos. pic.twitter.com/XK4dYEYw0e
— Descifrando la Guerra (@descifraguerra) March 28, 2021
