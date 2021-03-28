"Derechos humanos, fuera y dentro de la cancha": la aplaudida reivindicación de la selección de fútbol de Noruega contra el Mundial de Qatar

El Mundial de fútbol de Qatar está a la vuelta de la esquina y hace unas semanas se supo que, durante su preparación y la construcción de estadios, han muerto alrededor de 6.500 trabajadores, en su mayoría migrantes, según desveló una investigación de The Guardian.

Como reacción a estos datos, sumado a las críticas a la FIFA por un desplante machista del jeque de Qatar a dos árbitras y por el propio régimen que gobierna el país, los jugadores de la selección de fútbol masculino de Noruega presentaron unas camisetas reivindicativas antes de su último partido.

"Derechos humanos, fuera y dentro de la cancha", rezaba el eslogan donde también se animaba a que el resto de selecciones protestaran por todo lo que rodea al próximo Mundial de fútbol. Las selecciones de Alemania y Países Bajos también se han sumado a la iniciativa.

Norge med ny markering!

Human rights on and off the pitch på t-skjortene. pic.twitter.com/BV6XMKQe9d

— TV 2 Sporten (@2sporten) March 27, 2021