La respuesta a Mónica García tras preguntar si Madrid quiere seguir siendo "el 100 montaditos de Europa"

Por

Este lunes, el nombre de la cadena de comida rápida 100 montaditos se ha convertido en trending topic tras unas palabras de la candidata a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid por Más Madrid, Mónica García. La anestesista del Hospital 12 de Octubre hizo unas declaraciones en las que aseguraba que la Comunidad de Madrid ya está inmersa en una cuarta ola y que las cifras de las UCIs son preocupantes.

Además, explicó ante las cámaras que el "turismo de borrachera" y el hecho de no poner medidas en la Comunidad de Madrid no está ayudando a frenar los contagios. En este contexto, Mónica García hizo un llamamiento a las urnas de la siguiente manera: "El cuatro de mayo nos estamos jugando si queremos seguir siendo el 100 montaditos de Europa o si queremos ser la comunidad que cuida su sanidad pública y que cuida a sus ciudadanos y ciudadanas".

Las palabras de García desataron un auténtico torrente de comentarios y hasta la propia cadena se tomó con humor sus declaraciones.

La candidata de Más Madrid intentó quitarle hierro al asunto y se hizo una fotografía horas después en una terraza tomándose un café en un 100 montaditos, aunque las críticas siguieron llegando.

Precisamente, ante la oleada de comentarios (que llegaron incluso a calificarla como clasista), el tuitero Jonathan Martínez publicó varias noticias sobre prácticas ilegales de algunos establecimientos de la cadena a sus trabajadores, entre los que se encuentran jornadas maratonianas y retrasos de varios meses en los salarios.
