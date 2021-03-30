Diario Público
Diario Público

"Llamadme loco, pero 10 metros cuadrados por 420 euros debería ser ilegal": indignación por una nueva aberración inmobiliaria

Por

Es común encontrarse apartamentos y casas pequeñas a precios desorbitados. De hecho, en España hay una cuenta de Twitter dedicada únicamente a compartir anuncios de viviendas con precios excesivos y cada vez son más las voces que se animan a denunciar el elevado precio de la vivienda, pero en ocasiones hay anuncios que superan todo límite.

El tuitero Raú ha encontrado un anuncio en el portal Idealista en el que ofrecen un estudio en una calle del centro de Madrid de 11 metros cuadrados a 420 euros mensuales, una publicación que demuestra la necesidad de regular la vivienda. En el anuncio se puede ver un pequeño sofá cama, un armario, una mesa anclada a la pared y algo parecido a una cocina. En ningún momento se ve el servicio, aunque en el anuncio se específica que hay un baño completo.

Esta publicación sucede en plena negociación entre Unidas Podemos y el PSOE sobre la Ley de Vivienda. Negociación que, según Unidas Podemos, se encuentra "estancada" por la "resistencia" del PSOE a regular el alquiler.

La precariedad laboral, los bajos sueldos y el precio de la vivienda son tres de los principales motivos por los que los jóvenes tardan en independizarse y, actualmente, el 41% de los inquilinos totales destina más del 30% de su renta al alquiler.

Esta publicación ha vuelto a desatar la polémica y muchos tuiteros se han preguntado cómo puede costar esa cantidad de dinero.
En este artículo