El programa 'Las Cosas Claras' de TVE explica la imagen con la que han ironizado Almeida y Ayuso

"Estremece ver estas aglomeraciones por la calle de Alcalá": así ironizaba este martes el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, colgando una captura del programa de TVE Las Cosas Claras, donde aparece una playa con el rótulo "Desfase de turistas en Madrid".

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, siguió la estela del alcalde y también publicó un comentario: "Ya tenemos playa".

Pero ¿qué pasó realmente? La cuenta de Twitter del programa de TVE ha colgado un vídeo del momento que deja claro que se trata de un error de unos pocos segundos, que difícilmente alguien pudo confundir.

El rótulo "Desfase de turistas en Madrid" venía de la información anterior y se coló poco más de 10 segundos. Mientras, el presentador hasta tres veces en esos segundos las identifica de forma inequívoca: "Imágenes de Barcelona, de La Barceloneta".
