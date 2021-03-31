Un pequeño grupo de fascistas (hacían el saludo fascista, para más señas) increpó este martes en Coslada al exvicepresidente del Gobierno Pablo Iglesias, al grito de "fuera la casta de nuestros barrios".
La noticia ha dado mucho que hablar porque Iglesias, que participaba en su primera reunión como candidato a la presidencia de Madrid, se encaró con ellos. Varios vecinos también les plantaron cara hasta que la Policía intervino para calmar la situación.
Horas después, Iglesias ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje muy claro. Sin ningún texto, colgó un vídeo del grupo Reincidentes y su canción: "Nazis nunca más".
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) March 30, 2021
Esta es parte de la letra de la canción:
"Son pocos, son bobos pero organizados. Si no estamos al loro ya te la han liado.
Defienden racismo, machismo, violencia irracional, orden, moralidad, raza, castidad, obediencia ciega.
Hay que andar espabilado no estamos equivocados ¡que no vuelvan nunca más!
Machacar sin compasión, quien da primero da mejor. ¡Nazis nunca, nunca más!"
— Profeeeeeee! (@dePlaymobil) March 30, 2021
A cabalgar hasta enterrar a los fascistas en el mar✊✊✊
— maria (@Pe555599) March 30, 2021
Adelante Pablo que son pocos y cobardes ✊✊✊✊✊✊✊
— maria (@Pe555599) March 30, 2021
reincidentes!!!
— dividirme???? (@dividirme_) March 30, 2021
Muy grandes,reincidentes!!!buena banda para con sus letras ir levantando heridas!!!
— A.M.R (@RoyoAnder) March 30, 2021
