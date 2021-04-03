Diario Público
JILL BIDEN ESPAÑOL "Yo creo que es 'Sí Zimbabue'": cachondeo con el intento de la primera dama de EEUU de decir "sí se puede" en español

Jill Biden en el acto por los agricultores latinos en EEUU. - Mandel Ngan / REUTERS
Intentar hablar un idioma que no es el tuyo puede resultar una dura tarea en diversas ocasiones. Al menos, eso es lo que ha podido pensar mucha gente al oír a Jill Biden practicando el castellano. La primera dama de EEUU se esforzó al intentar pronunciar "Sí se puede" durante un acto oficial dedicado a los trabajadores hispanos en el país norteamericano y en homenaje al activista de derechos civiles y campesino César Chávez.

Realizado en la localidad de Delano (California), Jill Biden quiso agradecer a los trabajadores su labor en el sector primario durante la pandemia de covid-19, lo que permitió el abastecimiento de la población durante los momentos más duros del confinamiento. Sin embargo, su intento de acercamiento a este sector ha quedado más bien en una graciosa anécdota.

El vídeo, que se ha hecho viral en Twitter y ha aparecido en diferentes medios de comunicación, ha causado chanzas a la primera dama en su intento de acercarse a la población latina.

"La doctora Biden es la primera dama ahora, no Melania Trump. Intentad superarlo"

Eso sí, que no falte el humor en tiempos difíciles.
