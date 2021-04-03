Intentar hablar un idioma que no es el tuyo puede resultar una dura tarea en diversas ocasiones. Al menos, eso es lo que ha podido pensar mucha gente al oír a Jill Biden practicando el castellano. La primera dama de EEUU se esforzó al intentar pronunciar "Sí se puede" durante un acto oficial dedicado a los trabajadores hispanos en el país norteamericano y en homenaje al activista de derechos civiles y campesino César Chávez.

Realizado en la localidad de Delano (California), Jill Biden quiso agradecer a los trabajadores su labor en el sector primario durante la pandemia de covid-19, lo que permitió el abastecimiento de la población durante los momentos más duros del confinamiento. Sin embargo, su intento de acercamiento a este sector ha quedado más bien en una graciosa anécdota.

El vídeo, que se ha hecho viral en Twitter y ha aparecido en diferentes medios de comunicación, ha causado chanzas a la primera dama en su intento de acercarse a la población latina.

Dr Biden (a title she's fully entitled to use) is First Lady now, not Melania Trump. Do try and get over it - as a fellow Englishman your pettiness is embarrassing.

— Simon Patrick Millig (@simon_millig) April 3, 2021