Intentar hablar un idioma que no es el tuyo puede resultar una dura tarea en diversas ocasiones. Al menos, eso es lo que ha podido pensar mucha gente al oír a Jill Biden practicando el castellano. La primera dama de EEUU se esforzó al intentar pronunciar "Sí se puede" durante un acto oficial dedicado a los trabajadores hispanos en el país norteamericano y en homenaje al activista de derechos civiles y campesino César Chávez.
Realizado en la localidad de Delano (California), Jill Biden quiso agradecer a los trabajadores su labor en el sector primario durante la pandemia de covid-19, lo que permitió el abastecimiento de la población durante los momentos más duros del confinamiento. Sin embargo, su intento de acercamiento a este sector ha quedado más bien en una graciosa anécdota.
Me encanta el español de Jill Biden ????buenísimo ???? pic.twitter.com/iyU2hrn9cF
— jorge Rodriguez ???????? (@jorgeBluBlu555) April 3, 2021
El vídeo, que se ha hecho viral en Twitter y ha aparecido en diferentes medios de comunicación, ha causado chanzas a la primera dama en su intento de acercarse a la población latina.
Quizás... Pero, ¿sabes? Jill Biden ha hecho algo que nunca hizo Melania Trump. Intentar ser más inclusiva como Primera Dama con los latinos, que son un buen número de ciudadanos de su país. Al menos, se merece respeto por el esfuerzo.
— Mr Shinkei (@MShinkei) April 3, 2021
Dr Biden (a title she's fully entitled to use) is First Lady now, not Melania Trump. Do try and get over it - as a fellow Englishman your pettiness is embarrassing.
— Simon Patrick Millig (@simon_millig) April 3, 2021
"La doctora Biden es la primera dama ahora, no Melania Trump. Intentad superarlo"
Eso sí, que no falte el humor en tiempos difíciles.
Yo creo que la otra cosa es "Si Zimbabue ????????"
— Misterioso X (@misteri0s0x) April 2, 2021
"Jill Biden"
Porque a la primera dama le falla un poco en Español pic.twitter.com/quTX42UeRD
— Por qué es tendencia? (@Porketendencia) April 3, 2021
— Magda Maldonado???? (@magdamaldonad12) April 2, 2021
