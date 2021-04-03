¿Como habría sido la 'Ultima Cena' en época de restricciones por coronavirus? Es una pregunta que MiniKondo (@kondonsito) ha respondido como mejor saben hacer los tuiteros: con un genial meme.
La Última Cena en 2021. pic.twitter.com/VcjPNpcTIu
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) April 1, 2021
Tan plausible, que hasta el mismos Dios(tuitero) ha dado fe de ello.
Doy fe.
— Dios (@diostuitero) April 1, 2021
El caso es que a los tuiteros les ha gustado tanto esa representación que muchos de ellos se han animado a hacer alguna aportación. El resultado suma miles de reacciones:
— §u §u ~ II⭐II ~ (@susanna45567537) April 1, 2021
— Lluvia (@floresfinally) April 2, 2021
Vaya... Y yo que creía que era original. pic.twitter.com/wAA6L09IX9
— Glory jol❤️???????? (@AliciaHace) April 2, 2021
— marilú (@anairamdemian) April 1, 2021
— Mario Alonso (@Marioalon) April 1, 2021
¿Nadie va a mencionar a Poncio Pilato respetando las medidas de higiene mínimas no obligatorias pero esenciales? pic.twitter.com/VWbj8rYVgP
— Александр Мартинес (@martygorde11) April 2, 2021
