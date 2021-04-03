Diario Público
Twitter "La Última Cena en 2021": los tuiteros se imaginan cómo habría sido en época de restricciones por coronavirus

¿Como habría sido la 'Ultima Cena' en época de restricciones por coronavirus? Es una pregunta que MiniKondo (@kondonsito) ha respondido como mejor saben hacer los tuiteros: con un genial meme.

Tan plausible, que hasta el mismos Dios(tuitero) ha dado fe de ello.

El caso es que a los tuiteros les ha gustado tanto esa representación que muchos de ellos se han animado a hacer alguna aportación. El resultado suma miles de reacciones:
