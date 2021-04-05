Un bulo de más de 24K tuits: el "pacto secreto" de Sánchez con Iglesias para dejarle un sueldo vitalicio de 107.000 euros anuales

Lo que se aprecia en la imagen es un compendio de hilos de tweets (en forma de madeja multiplicada 'ad infinitum') de un bulo alumbrado por una legión de bots afines al nacional populismo. El tuitero Julián Macías Tovar, que se autodefine como "activista contra la desinformación digital", ha tenido a bien explicar a través de su cuenta de Twitter el modus operandi de la "bulocracia" de extrema derecha:
En las gráficas podemos ver la distribución temporal de los tuits, que comienzan con la noticia falsa del diario de Alfonso Rojo en su diario de Fake news "Periodista Digital". También podemos ver los tuits con más Rts y cuentas principales que participaron. pic.twitter.com/zxsLRfbpop
— Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) April 5, 2021
La información, que sigue publicada en Periodista Digital ha sido retwitteada por nombres de reconocido prestigio, verdadera élite de la trola y el embuste...
No podían faltar a su cita con la mentira Alvise, Alfonso Rojo, Toni Cantó y Hermann Terscht, Estado de Alarma entre otros. pic.twitter.com/IrdWhkWe6l
— Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) April 5, 2021
Macías Tovar explica la técnica híbrida del tecnofascismo, una estrategia digital que combina una matriz opinativa con una matriz repleta hasta los topes de bots y cuentas falsas:
La estrategia comunicativa del tecnofascismo despliega simultáneamente una acciones digitales, mediáticas y en la sociedad civil. En la digital necesita una matriz de opinión quien lanza el mensaje (Alvise o Toni Cantó), y una matriz de difusión llena de bots y cuentas falsas. pic.twitter.com/MBybqoH5i6
— Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) April 5, 2021
Partidos políticos de derechas, opinadores ultra, cuentas falsas... Todo se retroalimenta con una frecuencia medida, todo está pensado para sembrar la mentira y el desconcierto:
Otro elemento que reúnen estas cuentas es un elevado % de RTs y el uso anómalo en la frecuencia de tuits que no representa el comportamiento humano, pero sería posible hacerlo, o que realicen acciones imposibles si no es con la programación de un software. pic.twitter.com/NHcwV6KLQJ
— Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) April 5, 2021
