Un bulo de más de 24K tuits: el "pacto secreto" de Sánchez con Iglesias para dejarle un sueldo vitalicio de 107.000 euros anuales

Lo que se aprecia en la imagen es un compendio de hilos de tweets (en forma de madeja multiplicada 'ad infinitum') de un bulo alumbrado por una legión de bots afines al nacional populismo. El tuitero Julián Macías Tovar, que se autodefine como "activista contra la desinformación digital", ha tenido a bien explicar a través de su cuenta de Twitter el modus operandi de la "bulocracia" de extrema derecha:

La información, que sigue publicada en Periodista Digital ha sido retwitteada por nombres de reconocido prestigio, verdadera élite de la trola y el embuste...

Macías Tovar explica la técnica híbrida del tecnofascismo, una estrategia digital que combina una matriz opinativa con una matriz repleta hasta los topes de bots y cuentas falsas:

Partidos políticos de derechas, opinadores ultra, cuentas falsas... Todo se retroalimenta con una frecuencia medida, todo está pensado para sembrar la mentira y el desconcierto: