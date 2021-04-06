Diario Público
Diario Público

Coronavirus La emocionante reacción de un hombre cuando le dan cita para vacunarse, en el tuit viral de una sanitaria

Por

Sigue la campaña de vacunación y España podría llegar al 70% de población inmunizada en verano si no hay grandes retrasos en la llegada de vacunas. Mientras, los más mayores y los grupos prioritarios van recibiendo poco a poco la ansiada vacuna. Una inyección de tranquilidad y esperanza para los que la reciben y para sus seres queridos, y los que pueden verlo lo saben bien.

Relacionada: El brillante tuit de Ibai que se ríe de los negacionistas de la vacuna contra el coronavirus

Ahora, una sanitaria ha mostrado en Twitter un ejemplo de ello. En un mensaje, ha contado la reacción de un hombre al que llamó para darle cita para la vacuna:

Su reacción suma ya más de 52.000 'me gusta' y ha emocionado a muchas personas en las redes:

Más, en Tremending:

-"Macron confina Francia. Las banderas de los museos de El Prado y Reina Sofía ondean a media asta"

-Un año de las palabras de Lorenzo Milá sobre el coronavirus, antes de los 'capitanes a posteriori'

-Un joven médico se hace viral con sus peculiares mensajes sobre el coronavirus en Navidad
En este artículo