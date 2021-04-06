Sigue la campaña de vacunación y España podría llegar al 70% de población inmunizada en verano si no hay grandes retrasos en la llegada de vacunas. Mientras, los más mayores y los grupos prioritarios van recibiendo poco a poco la ansiada vacuna. Una inyección de tranquilidad y esperanza para los que la reciben y para sus seres queridos, y los que pueden verlo lo saben bien.

Ahora, una sanitaria ha mostrado en Twitter un ejemplo de ello. En un mensaje, ha contado la reacción de un hombre al que llamó para darle cita para la vacuna:

llamo un hombre para darle cita para la vacuna del covid:

- buenas le llamo del centro de salud para la vacunación con astrazeneca

+ LOLI QUE ME VACUNAN LOLI QUE ME HAN LLAMAO QUE ME VAN A VACUNAR LOLI LOLI QUE ESTO SE ACABA LOLI *llora*

la única reaccion que permito

