El partido ultraderechista Vox acude este miércoles al barrio madrileño de Vallecas, de cara a las elecciones del 4 de mayo. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid retiró el permiso para un acto por no presentarlo en plazo por lo que finalmente harán una concentración.
Una visita polémica, al más puro estilo de Vox, a un histórico feudo obrero y cuna política de Pablo Iglesias, que ya ha dejado comentarios en las redes de asociaciones y grupos antifascistas.
Relacionada: "No van a provocar, no": las redes analizan la visita de Macarena Olona a Oñati gritando "¡Cachorros de ETA!"
Y en las últimas horas también han aparecido pancartas para recibir a los de Vox. Entre todas ha destacado una, compartida por los Bukaneros, que reza: "Pintando esta pancarta ya hemos trabajado más que tú", y un dibujo de la cara de Santiago Abascal:
Sabrás de trasnochar pero no de madrugar.
Un saludo, vividor.@Santi_ABASCAL pic.twitter.com/jDuBNNDPY8
— Bukaneros (@bukaneros92) April 6, 2021
Una pancarta que ha dejado decenas de comentarios en las redes:
El humor en Vallekas también es antifascista. pic.twitter.com/pSO9JwSddP
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) April 6, 2021
Vallekas. ❤️ https://t.co/ireX7YcwpH
— Ismael Serrano (@SerranoIsmael) April 6, 2021
Bueno, que no quería seguir yo con la política hoy, pero esta pancarta vallekana de recibimiento a los voxeros mañana... había que difundirla ✊ pic.twitter.com/pyZv3njHGK
— ????Aina Díaz ⚖ (@AinaDiazV) April 6, 2021
Viva el barrio en el que viví cuando trabajé en Madrid, viva Vallecas
— Raúl Laínez ???? (@Agrevain) April 6, 2021
Vallekas, vuestro "estercolero multicultural" favorito, os espera. pic.twitter.com/zpGardC2f5
— Bukaneros (@bukaneros92) April 6, 2021
Que buena ????????????
— Max#VenezuelaSeRespeta (@maxruperto) April 6, 2021
Vallekas se engalana para mañana. pic.twitter.com/5A4vr2g4Bz
— Capitán Swing (@Capitan_Swing) April 6, 2021
Así reciben a Santi Abascal de Vox en el barrio obrero de Vallecas: "Pintando esta pancarta ya hemos trabajado más que tú". Muy grandes. pic.twitter.com/hmL9b8g6FG
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) April 6, 2021
