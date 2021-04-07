Diario Público
Elecciones Madrid La pancarta que recibe a Abascal en Vallecas mofándose de su historial laboral

El partido ultraderechista Vox acude este miércoles al barrio madrileño de Vallecas, de cara a las elecciones del 4 de mayo. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid retiró el permiso para un acto por no presentarlo en plazo por lo que finalmente harán una concentración.

Una visita polémica, al más puro estilo de Vox, a un histórico feudo obrero y cuna política de Pablo Iglesias, que ya ha dejado comentarios en las redes de asociaciones y grupos antifascistas.

Y en las últimas horas también han aparecido pancartas para recibir a los de Vox. Entre todas ha destacado una, compartida por los Bukaneros, que reza: "Pintando esta pancarta ya hemos trabajado más que tú", y un dibujo de la cara de Santiago Abascal:

Una pancarta que ha dejado decenas de comentarios en las redes:
