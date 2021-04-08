De "es mejor eso que morirse" hasta "y voló, y me hizo volar": las frases "para la historia" según los tuiteros

"¿Una frase para la historia?": esta es la escueta pregunta lanzada este martes por la cuenta oficial de Twitter España.
¿Una frase para la historia?
— Twitter España (@TwitterEspana) April 6, 2021
No sabemos si es exactamente lo que quería Twitter, pero lo cierto es que los tuiteros han respondido en tromba, recordando algunas de las frase más graciosas, ridículas o vergonzosas que están en el imaginario colectivo de nuestro país. Frases como: "No pasa nada, es mejor eso que morirse"; "Es el vecino el que elige al alcalde..."; "La vivienda es un derecho, pero también es un bien de mercado" o "Que soy compañero, coño".
Esta es una pequeña selección de las respuestas:
"Es como una gripe". https://t.co/yy8dMOwfm2
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) April 7, 2021
— CookieTriki (@cookietriki) April 7, 2021
Tutankamón no tenía Nike y era un chulo igual. https://t.co/4ZJ6Y7Onsk
— FrasesCars (@cars_frases) April 8, 2021
https://t.co/xoZc8kVDwy pic.twitter.com/rvw2LZEU7z
— La Vida Moderna (@vidamoderna) April 8, 2021
Y voló, y me hiso volar, y yo volé de él pic.twitter.com/Yuh2O7sIl4
— Raquel ???? (@Raqueldir) April 7, 2021
Es el vecino el que elige el alcalde y es el alcalde el que quiere que sean los vecinos el alcalde.
— Abraham (@eelchato) April 6, 2021
— ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? (@CaoWenToh) April 7, 2021
No me quedan calipos ninio, sólo maxibom pic.twitter.com/YuUasqHL43
— Ojeraman (@ArturoMontanes) April 8, 2021
— Angela Glezer (@aGlezR) April 6, 2021
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) April 7, 2021
Si busco el síndrome de cowden sólo apareces tú en el Google pidiendo perras. https://t.co/lgILVVVXdw
— Juan Noesporpresumir (@N0ESP0RPRESUMIR) April 7, 2021
"Pero chico, parece que se extiende más el alarmismo que los datos". https://t.co/ZrWk08pylQ
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) April 7, 2021
Me pide me perdona https://t.co/TbPpPVMBAb
— enfermierda???????? (@enfermierda) April 7, 2021
"Los mensajes por la muerte de mi marido me han llegado gracias al Sony Xperia Z". https://t.co/7gq55Z50IS
— Super Falete ???????? (@SuperFalete) April 7, 2021
Perdón, me he comido una almendra https://t.co/q8t5kmuFWF
— Låndy???? (@Wikidrew_) April 7, 2021
"La vivienda es un derecho, pero también es un bien de mercado" pic.twitter.com/n971WL0JRs
— Gustavo en diferido en forma de indemnización (@GustavoHigon) April 7, 2021
Cuando yo tenia 4 añitos,falleció mi madre. Le pregunte a mi padre porque morimos. Con mi madre de cuerpo presente,de un pueblo de 450 habitantes,me cogió en brazos,se encogió de hombros y me dijo: "Cagon dios hijo,si no nos comeríamos los unos a los otros". Mi pa todo corazon.
— Diphen (@Diphen23) April 6, 2021
"Sanganchao, sanganchao en la puzolana" https://t.co/Cow9hqqFnD
— danidlr00????️ {F1} (@dani_liro) April 7, 2021
"Nosotros hemos hecho algo que ustedes no han hecho, que es engañar a la gente" (Mariano Rajoy) https://t.co/vNg0CdHcIJ
— Antón Alexandre (@antonjf) April 7, 2021
https://t.co/UQ5FMuYlyW pic.twitter.com/9aOrD3hJIg
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) April 7, 2021
"No dormiría tranquilo con Podemos en el Gobierno" https://t.co/SYJu5GddUz
— ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@maca_puentes) April 7, 2021
Relaxing cup of café con leche in Plaza Mayor https://t.co/KHLUjwC1gt
— piña sin pizza (@skereunpesado) April 8, 2021
"Lo siento mucho. No volverá a suceder." pic.twitter.com/fGwmRwcP9y
— Jordi de Miguel ???? (@demigueljordi) April 8, 2021
El rescate no va a costar un euro
— Bauser (@johnlopezfoto) April 8, 2021
"¡¡Que soy compañero, cooñoo!!"https://t.co/avCx3dbLT6
— Stoner Charizard® (@Sho_High) April 7, 2021
