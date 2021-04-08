Diario Público
De "es mejor eso que morirse" hasta "y voló, y me hizo volar": las frases "para la historia" según los tuiteros

"¿Una frase para la historia?": esta es la escueta pregunta lanzada este martes por la cuenta oficial de Twitter España.

No sabemos si es exactamente lo que quería Twitter, pero lo cierto es que los tuiteros han respondido en tromba, recordando algunas de las frase más graciosas, ridículas o vergonzosas que están en el imaginario colectivo de nuestro país. Frases como: "No pasa nada, es mejor eso que morirse"; "Es el vecino el que elige al alcalde..."; "La vivienda es un derecho, pero también es un bien de mercado" o "Que soy compañero, coño".

Esta es una pequeña selección de las respuestas:
