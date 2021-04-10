Diario Público
Ayuso convertida en "Forest Trump": los mejores memes del spot de campaña de la candidata del PP al 4M

Se veía venir. El spot electoral de Ayuso de cara a las elecciones del próximo 4 de mayo es carne de meme. El trote por un Madrid icónico (y sin apenas turistas), su mirada final entre cansada y liberticida, los parentescos con Forrest Gump... Todo en él es susceptible de mofa y así lo han querido evidenciar los tuiteros, ávidos siempre de material para el chascarrillo. A continuación recopilamos algunos de los más destacados.