Ayuso convertida en "Forest Trump": los mejores memes del spot de campaña de la candidata del PP al 4M

Se veía venir. El spot electoral de Ayuso de cara a las elecciones del próximo 4 de mayo es carne de meme. El trote por un Madrid icónico (y sin apenas turistas), su mirada final entre cansada y liberticida, los parentescos con Forrest Gump... Todo en él es susceptible de mofa y así lo han querido evidenciar los tuiteros, ávidos siempre de material para el chascarrillo. A continuación recopilamos algunos de los más destacados.
"Isabel Díaz Ayuso libertad" Me encanta que estén pidiendo ya su excarcelación. Eso es tener visión a largo plazo. pic.twitter.com/YYTU5HVdQ0
— Andrés Trasado (@andres_trasado) April 10, 2021
— Nacho AG - Fallo_de_raccord (@nacho_a_g_) April 10, 2021
El siguiente spot de Ayuso jugando al ping-pong, y después en un banco del parque, comiendo bombones. pic.twitter.com/PRl1G22qNr
— Ulises en Sevilla (@ulises_sevilla) April 10, 2021
— Rkid (@ourkidagain) April 10, 2021
FORREST TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/tuStI99JWR
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) April 10, 2021
Terrazas en el spot de Ayuso / Terrazas en la realidad pic.twitter.com/CR2o3F6cHq
— Otori (@JiraiyaGoketsu) April 10, 2021
