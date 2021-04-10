Diario Público
Twitter "Te tienes que reír": los tuiteros no dan crédito a las banderas que cuelgan de un puesto de campaña electoral del Partido Popular en Madrid

Las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid del próximo 4M están a la vuelta de la esquina, y ya se dejan ver por la comunidad algunos puestos de los partidos que se presentan a los comicios.

Así, la tuitera @gmaemejota hizo una fotografía en la que se puede ver cómo un puesto de campaña del Partido Popular está decorado con la bandera en apoyo al movimiento LGTBI y el movimiento trans.

"Te tienes que reír", dice incrédula la mujer, que acompaña la imagen con las noticias en las que el PP se desmarca de iniciativas en pro de estos colectivos.

Muchos otros tuiteros han aplaudido este tuit y se han sumado a las críticas.
