Las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid del próximo 4M están a la vuelta de la esquina, y ya se dejan ver por la comunidad algunos puestos de los partidos que se presentan a los comicios.
Así, la tuitera @gmaemejota hizo una fotografía en la que se puede ver cómo un puesto de campaña del Partido Popular está decorado con la bandera en apoyo al movimiento LGTBI y el movimiento trans.
"Te tienes que reír", dice incrédula la mujer, que acompaña la imagen con las noticias en las que el PP se desmarca de iniciativas en pro de estos colectivos.
Te tienes que reír. pic.twitter.com/RGJunqn7JX
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) April 10, 2021
Muchos otros tuiteros han aplaudido este tuit y se han sumado a las críticas.
Por cierto, que valor y que poca vergüenza los peperos poniendo las banderas LGTBQ+ en su tenderete mientras tratan de meter en el gobierno a la ultraderecha https://t.co/pCUxuVQ1b9
— Carlos Gil (@CarlosG_Karry) April 10, 2021
Nᴏs ᴛᴏᴍᴀɴ ᴘᴏʀ ᴛᴏɴᴛᴏs...???????????? https://t.co/dTRG1BeDxP
— Madrid reloaded ???? (@MadridReloaded) April 10, 2021
Lo más irónico es que solo hayan hombres bajo el stand. Me parto.
— HuevasoOjoCuidao (@HuevasoC) April 10, 2021
