SEGUNDA DOSIS ABUELO "Están hechos de otra pasta": el asombro de Twitter ante un anciano que se fue tranquilamente a arar tras recibir la segunda dosis de la vacuna

Imagen del hombre tras recibir la segunda dosis. - TWITTER
Con la llegada de las vacunas anticovid, cada vez en mayor cantidad y con más regularidad, han podido ser administradas más de diez millones de dosis e inmunizadas algo más de tres millones de personas en España. Mientras se desarrollan la vacunas españolas, el Gobierno y la Unión Europea se aseguran de obtener varias de las que ya se encuentran disponibles.

Esta campaña de vacunación provoca distintas sensaciones en quienes, después de algo más de un año de pandemia, son inoculados con los preparados, ya sean de Pfizer, de Moderna, de Astrazeneca o de la más reciente, la de Janssen.

En este caso, la usuaria de Twitter y sanitaria Dra. Matis Personae lanza una comparación entre su reacción a la vacuna y la de su abuelo. Al parecer no les sentó de la misma manera a ambos.

En la primera imagen, aparece el retrato de una mujer cuyo estado de salud deja mucho que desear y, en la segunda, su abuelo en traje arando tan tranquilo. Es evidente que hay generaciones, como dice la tuitera, que están hechas de otra pasta.

El tuit se hizo viral en pocas horas y recogió cientos de comentarios al respecto.
