Con la llegada de las vacunas anticovid, cada vez en mayor cantidad y con más regularidad, han podido ser administradas más de diez millones de dosis e inmunizadas algo más de tres millones de personas en España. Mientras se desarrollan la vacunas españolas, el Gobierno y la Unión Europea se aseguran de obtener varias de las que ya se encuentran disponibles.
Esta campaña de vacunación provoca distintas sensaciones en quienes, después de algo más de un año de pandemia, son inoculados con los preparados, ya sean de Pfizer, de Moderna, de Astrazeneca o de la más reciente, la de Janssen.
En este caso, la usuaria de Twitter y sanitaria Dra. Matis Personae lanza una comparación entre su reacción a la vacuna y la de su abuelo. Al parecer no les sentó de la misma manera a ambos.
Yo tras la segunda dosis vs mi abuelo tras la segunda dosis ???? pic.twitter.com/aQpR2daGYt
— Dra. Matis Personae (@CarmenVcello) April 9, 2021
En la primera imagen, aparece el retrato de una mujer cuyo estado de salud deja mucho que desear y, en la segunda, su abuelo en traje arando tan tranquilo. Es evidente que hay generaciones, como dice la tuitera, que están hechas de otra pasta.
El tuit se hizo viral en pocas horas y recogió cientos de comentarios al respecto.
Están hechos de otra pasta jaja
— Dra. Matis Personae (@CarmenVcello) April 9, 2021
Literalmente mi abuela con 90 años. https://t.co/zpZF9SEHJA
— Deathgazer (@deathgazer_) April 9, 2021
Tal cual:mi abuela,93 años.Vacunada con las 2 dosis de Pfizer.Yo tb.Yo...una semana encontrándome mal,cefalea,malestar...ella,acaba de comer y dice,bueno,pues voy a arreglar la cocina????.Están hechos de otra pasta
— AMANDA HERNANDIS (@AmandaFM09) April 10, 2021
Señores con azadón en traje siempre en mi equipo
— San (@pizulito) April 9, 2021
100% real no podía ni levantarme de la cama y dormí 16h seguidas ???????????????? https://t.co/eueWd4J59E
— Stephanie Ortiz (@StephiieOrtiz) April 10, 2021
JAJAJAJA me describe https://t.co/QwvfZESRqT
— K i m ⚯͛ (@KimberlyAS11) April 9, 2021
Grande https://t.co/IFEhIa0N4T
— Martavillosa (@MartaVillarL) April 10, 2021
Jajajajaa tkm welito jardinero https://t.co/WfsmPNSBk2
— La caronorteña???? (@UnaTalCarolinaa) April 10, 2021
