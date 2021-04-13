Lo de Raúl Pérez imitando es de auténtico genio. Pedro Piqueras, Fernando Simón, Sergio Ramos, Pedro Sánchez, Antonio Banderas, Miguel Ángel Revilla, Raúl Cimas... pocos personajes se le escapan.
Este lunes, en el programa Late Motiv de Andreu Buenafuente, Pérez volvió a superarse con una nueva imitación de Miguel Bosé, tras el paso del cantante por Lo de Évole:
Bill Gates no quiere que escuches estas declaraciones de Miguel, de Bosé y de @raulperez_76. pic.twitter.com/1IP1bpiVTh
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) April 12, 2021
Una imitación ante la que los tuiteros simplemente se han rendido:
Sin palabras!! Sin voz. Te deja mudo @raulperez_76 El Bicho de las mil caras.
— Luis Merediz (@LuisMerediz) April 12, 2021
A mi hace tiempo que se me acabaron los calificativos para tremendo profesional de la imitación, insuperable!! Una vez más me dejas sin palabras! ????
Brutal la caracterización y el trabajo de guión! ????????????
— PEPO VERDEJO ???? ???? (@pepoverdejo) April 13, 2021
ostias????????????...parece casi imposible ir mejorando con cada personaje, pero lo haces...qué animal, y qué guión, y qué todo. Grande.
— DAVIDCEJ (@DAVIDCEJ) April 13, 2021
El Toni Cantó de las identidades????
— Alvaro,ô (@D3LaFuente) April 13, 2021
Infinitamente mejor que el auténtico donde va a parar pic.twitter.com/7nSFoWLHV1
— Anmariort (@AnmariOrt) April 13, 2021
¡IMPRESIONANTE! ????????????????????????????????????
— @Maikita_Love (@Maikita_Love) April 12, 2021
Qué cracks!!! ????????????????????????????
— Joshua tree (@jcelguay) April 13, 2021
