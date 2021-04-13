Diario Público
Twitter La insuperable imitación de Miguel Bosé por Raúl Pérez en 'Late Motiv': "Mejor que el auténtico"

Lo de Raúl Pérez imitando es de auténtico genio. Pedro Piqueras, Fernando Simón, Sergio Ramos, Pedro Sánchez, Antonio Banderas, Miguel Ángel Revilla, Raúl Cimas... pocos personajes se le escapan.

Este lunes, en el programa Late Motiv de Andreu Buenafuente, Pérez volvió a superarse con una nueva imitación de Miguel Bosé, tras el paso del cantante por Lo de Évole:

Una imitación ante la que los tuiteros simplemente se han rendido:
