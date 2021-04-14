Diario Público
Twitter El zasca de Pedro Sánchez a Javier Maroto que ha retumbado en Sotosalbos: "Se ha quedado moñeco”

"Se ha quedado moñeco": así ha resumido una tuitera el zasca del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a Javier Maroto, este miércoles en el Senado. O mejor dicho zascas, porque el repaso ha sido variado. En su turno de palabra, Maroto señaló a Sánchez por acudir a la Cámara Alta para "hacer campaña", le acusó de mentir y le criticó por su gestión de la pandemia. También defendió a Ayuso en varias ocasiones: "Usted en vez de atacar al virus ataca a Ayuso y eso es indecente", aseguró.

En su réplica, Sanchez decidió tirar por la ironía (una vez más), recordando el movimiento que hizo empadronándose en un pueblo de Castilla y León tras no obtener escaño en el Congreso por el País Vasco:

El presidente del Gobierno echó en cara a Maroto que le acusase de hacer campaña en el Parlamento después de una pregunta centrada en Madrid y también criticó al PP por "chillar" con el estado de alarma haga lo que haga el Gobierno:

Estas son algunas reacciones de un zasca que ha retumbado hasta en Sotosalbos:
