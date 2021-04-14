"Se ha quedado moñeco": así ha resumido una tuitera el zasca del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a Javier Maroto, este miércoles en el Senado. O mejor dicho zascas, porque el repaso ha sido variado. En su turno de palabra, Maroto señaló a Sánchez por acudir a la Cámara Alta para "hacer campaña", le acusó de mentir y le criticó por su gestión de la pandemia. También defendió a Ayuso en varias ocasiones: "Usted en vez de atacar al virus ataca a Ayuso y eso es indecente", aseguró.
Relacionada: 'Empadronados por el mundo': los tuiteros buscan nuevos destinos a Maroto por si se cansa de Sotosalbos
En su réplica, Sanchez decidió tirar por la ironía (una vez más), recordando el movimiento que hizo empadronándose en un pueblo de Castilla y León tras no obtener escaño en el Congreso por el País Vasco:
Si es que lo ponen a huevo, las cosas como son. pic.twitter.com/eqePXYx12v
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) April 13, 2021
El presidente del Gobierno echó en cara a Maroto que le acusase de hacer campaña en el Parlamento después de una pregunta centrada en Madrid y también criticó al PP por "chillar" con el estado de alarma haga lo que haga el Gobierno:
El ridículo de Javier Maroto esta tarde en el Senado es tal que se ha arrancado con un discurso electoralista en defensa de Ayuso en vez de hacer la pregunta al presidente del Gobierno.
Ridículo espantoso. pic.twitter.com/pxnHafWhPD
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) April 13, 2021
El PP resumido en 1 minuto.
Las caras de Maroto en ridículo son lo mejor. pic.twitter.com/jlQvnNg0mr
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) April 13, 2021
Estas son algunas reacciones de un zasca que ha retumbado hasta en Sotosalbos:
Se ha quedado moñeco.
— La Panky Bruster (@lapankybruster) April 13, 2021
Pedro Sánchez no me cae bien. Pero tengo que admitir, que ha nacido para darle collejas al PP. Jajajaj pic.twitter.com/0yvwXWCVLD
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) April 13, 2021
Cuando Sánchez está bien, está bien, hay que reconocerlo.
— Esterhazy (@CountEsterhazy) April 13, 2021
Menos mal que la mascarilla le tapaba media cara. ????????
— MIGUEL????????♂️????♂️????️ (@jmiguel150559) April 13, 2021
Las caras, Juan, graba las caras, ????????????
— Rubens (@rubens_004) April 13, 2021
Magistral,siento a los del pp no les guste pero les a dado un repaso.
— E. Mendoza. (@jabolillo) April 13, 2021
