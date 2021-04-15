Contundente pero educada y con los datos por delante: así ha sido el repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea, en su primer día en el Congreso como vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno. Lo que viene a ser el enésimo repaso de Díaz a un político del PP.
En su turno de palabra, el secretario general del PP criticó a Díaz y su gestión en Trabajo y aseguró que "sale" del Ministerio con "seis millones de desempleados". El rapapolvo de Yolanda Díaz, en su turno de palabra, se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales:
Primer dia de Yolanda Diaz y primer Zascaa en toda la bocaza a Teodoro.. El rigor, la seriedad y el trabajo.. el mejor antídoto contra los bulos el chascarrillo de barra de bar y las bufonadas de la ultraderecha y la derecha ultra.. Para verlo en bucle.. pic.twitter.com/Qo8nvElo7V
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_P75) April 14, 2021
Primera intervención como vicepresidenta y rapapolvo de @Yolanda_Diaz_ a Teodoro García Egea. Al Congreso hay que venir estudiado de casa, sino te pasa esto. ???? pic.twitter.com/zAULKgJaAh
— Jaume Asens (@Jaumeasens) April 14, 2021
Molaría que cuando los teodoros de la vida van a las televisiones a soltar datos falsos y no hay una Yolanda Díaz delante, los periodistas que los entrevistan también les corrigieran.
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) April 14, 2021
Va de lista sabiéndose los datos, pero a lanzar aceitunas no le llega a la suela del zapato.https://t.co/1wowLG6jhZ
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) April 14, 2021
Por fin una política de nivel en el congreso de los diputados. Sin insultos, sin mentiras, con datos y sobretodo con mucha educación.
— Esteban???? (@Eslo81) April 14, 2021
Mientras tanto dentro de la cabeza de egea !!! pic.twitter.com/BKUWusEkWM
— Robespier 6969 (@Robespi71040974) April 14, 2021
Por dios que repaso.
— Daniel Mendoza (@DanielM15942832) April 14, 2021
