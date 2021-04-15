Diario Público
Twitter El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea a cuenta del paro: "Para verlo en bucle"

Contundente pero educada y con los datos por delante: así ha sido el repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea, en su primer día en el Congreso como vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno. Lo que viene a ser el enésimo repaso de Díaz a un político del PP.

Relacionada: "¿Y esta mujer no podría ser presidenta del Gobierno? Yo la veo preparadísima": el enésimo repaso de Yolanda Díaz a un político del PP

En su turno de palabra, el secretario general del PP criticó a Díaz y su gestión en Trabajo y aseguró que "sale" del Ministerio con "seis millones de desempleados". El rapapolvo de Yolanda Díaz, en su turno de palabra, se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales:

