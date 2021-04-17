Los fachas están mosqueados porque algunos medios de comunicación usan eufemismos para referirse a ellos. Para exigir que los llamen por su nombre, han creado el Día del Orgullo Nazi...

Lógicamente, es una coña de Polònia, el programa de sátira política de TV3, que les ha dedicado un sketch de Sense Ficció que no solo se mofa de los ultraderechistas, sino también de los medios que emplean circunloquios para referirse a…

Ya saben: los nazis, los fascistas, los…

¡Dentro vídeo!

El "Sense Ficció" d’avui està dedicat al dia de l’orgull nazi. Els feixistes es queixen que alguns mitjans fan servir eufemismes per anomenar-los i per això han decidit crear un dia per reivindicar-se. #PolòniaTV3 pic.twitter.com/YMN8bv18KZ

— Polònia (@poloniatv3) April 15, 2021