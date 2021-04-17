Diario Público
Twitter El 'sketch' en el que los fascistas piden a los medios que se dejen de eufemismos y los llamen por su nombre: "Nazis"

Sketch de 'Polònia' que no solo se mofa de los ultraderechistas, sino también de los medios que emplean circunloquios para referirse a los nazis y a los fascistas. / TV3.
Por

Los fachas están mosqueados porque algunos medios de comunicación usan eufemismos para referirse a ellos. Para exigir que los llamen por su nombre, han creado el Día del Orgullo Nazi...

Lógicamente, es una coña de Polònia, el programa de sátira política de TV3, que les ha dedicado un sketch de Sense Ficció que no solo se mofa de los ultraderechistas, sino también de los medios que emplean circunloquios para referirse a…

Ya saben: los nazis, los fascistas, los…

¡Dentro vídeo!

El sketch ha arrasado en Twitter, donde los elogios son infinitos: "Excelente", "buenísimo", "maravilloso" y otras alabanzas mayúsculas...
