Rocío Monasterio queda retratada en TVE: le desmienten un dato en plena entrevista en directo

Las afirmaciones hay que justificarlas con datos. O al menos, deberían. Esa es la conclusión a la que se llegó esta semana durante la entrevista que Diego Losada hizo a Rocío Monasterio, candidata de Vox para la Asamblea de Madrid, en el canal 24 Horas de RTVE.

Durante la intervención de la política ultraderechista, esta se refirió a que TVE borrada de sus espacios informativos a Vox. Al instante, el presentador desmiente el dato y pide a sus compañeros de realización que hagan el minutado del último informativo.

El resultado es que Vox no solo no fue borrado, si no que su presencia fue mayor que la de Unidas Podemos. Aquí está el vídeo como prueba.

Las redes han hecho viral el contenido, donde Rocío Monasterio queda retratada.