Las afirmaciones hay que justificarlas con datos. O al menos, deberían. Esa es la conclusión a la que se llegó esta semana durante la entrevista que Diego Losada hizo a Rocío Monasterio, candidata de Vox para la Asamblea de Madrid, en el canal 24 Horas de RTVE.

Durante la intervención de la política ultraderechista, esta se refirió a que TVE borrada de sus espacios informativos a Vox. Al instante, el presentador desmiente el dato y pide a sus compañeros de realización que hagan el minutado del último informativo.

El resultado es que Vox no solo no fue borrado, si no que su presencia fue mayor que la de Unidas Podemos. Aquí está el vídeo como prueba.

VOX=Mentira + Odio. Esto es escandaloso. Chapó @DiegoLosadaTv: Monasterio: Ayer vi el programa y VOX no salía, todos los demás salieron.

Diego: No es cierto.

Manasterio: Pero si yo vengo aquí a decir la verdad. Cuanto sale Podemos?

Diego: Podemos 32, VOX 48 seg MIENTEN SIEMPRE pic.twitter.com/Ng4Zj14QKr — Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) April 17, 2021

Las redes han hecho viral el contenido, donde Rocío Monasterio queda retratada.

Secuencia completa del "Mierda, me han pillao" pic.twitter.com/AIUlWUsqky — Monica Limón♀️ (@MonicaLimoni) April 17, 2021

Esta gente no se cansa de hacer el ridículo. Las noticias falsas no sirven con alguien bien documentado. https://t.co/lsG7d1nt0t — Juan Antonio García (@Juanan_Mallorca) April 17, 2021