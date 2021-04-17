Diario Público
Twitter "Una tomadura de pelo": el zasca viral de Urtasun a Álvarez de Toledo sobre la financiación pública de la vacuna de Pfizer

La financiación de las vacunas que están paliando la pandemia del coronavirus son el tema de la semana. Por ejemplo, un estudio ha revelado que el 97% de la inversión para desarrollar AstraZeneca fue pública.

En esas, el CEO de Pfizer ha asegurado en una entrevista que intentó evitar en todo momento la financiación pública para evitar así su supuesta burocracia. Ese mensaje neoliberal fue compartido por la exdiputada y directora del Área Internacional de la FAES Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo.

Ante esta tesis, Ernest Urtasun, de En Comú Podem, respondió de forma contundente con un tuit que se ha hecho viral.

En la información que posteriormente enlaza el político para contrarrestar la afirmación del alto cargo de Pfizer se dice que la empresa recibió dinero público para parte de su desarollo. "Su socio BioNTech SE ha recibido dinero del gobierno alemán", afirma el reportaje de Bloomberg. 

"Berlín otorgó a la empresa alemana 445 millones de dólares en un acuerdo en septiembre para ayudar a acelerar la vacuna mediante el desarrollo de la capacidad de fabricación y desarrollo en su mercado local", reza la información. 
