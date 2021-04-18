Este sábado se celebró la final de la Copa del Rey de fútbol en el estadio de La Cartuja, en Sevilla. Al evento acudieron el rey Felipe VI; el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; el jefe del Ejecutivo andaluz, Juanma Moreno; y el consejero Javier Imbroda. Sin embargo, los cuatro dejaron una imagen previa al partido que ha sido muy comentada en Twitter.
En la inauguración de las nuevas instalaciones del Museo del Deporte, y antes de que comenzara la final entre el FC Barcelona y el Athletic Club de Bilbao (que disputaba su segunda final del torneo este año), decidieron jugar una partidita de futbolín; eso sí, con público, cámaras y todo.
Incluso algún usuario comentó que el árbitro podría ser Juan Espadas.
Seguimos sumando atractivos a un estadio al que le estamos devolviendo su vitalidad: el Rey inaugura en La Cartuja una magnífica exposición del @DeporteMuseo con más de 500 piezas de grandes leyendas. ¡Orgullo de #Andalucía y de toda España! pic.twitter.com/DwCNQHHRWv
— Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) April 17, 2021
Los tuiteros han quedado sorprendidos ante la partida de los cuatro cargos y han hecho virales las fotografías en pocas horas.
El Rey, Pedro Sánchez y Juanma Moreno jugando al futbolín. Estoy - pic.twitter.com/6R8oGIM9Pp
— E (@dreuuge) April 17, 2021
El que pierda tiene que pasar por debajo
— ???????? ℙ???????????????????????????????? ???? (@Karnaval84) April 17, 2021
El rey tiene pinta de que hace ruletas y nadie tiene cojones a decirle que eso no vale por si mañana no amanece https://t.co/xTa3nfGL3s
— Elizabee musgomufojo ۞ (@musumufojo) April 18, 2021
Les gano a todos
— Serious Person (@Serena_Olivieri) April 18, 2021
También tenemos a Javier Imbroda de compañero del Rey, a Juan Espadas de árbitro, y a Luis Rubiales y José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes de espectadores. ????
— Pablo 3PZ ???????????????????? (@Pablo3PZ) April 17, 2021
Alguien que juega a un futbolín de 3 defensas no es mi rey ni mi presidente https://t.co/QPlpWujsdc
— Julián (@Julsst_) April 17, 2021
Ojalá Pedro Sánchez metiendo un gol y celebrándolo quitándose la camisa y tirándose al suelo pic.twitter.com/oRy9HbipZF
— Gato novelero (@gatonovelero) April 17, 2021
Que los muñecos de ese futbolín no sean verdiblancos y rojiblancos estando en Sevilla me parece de mu mal gusto https://t.co/0Ky8Gzyf4B
— Marlor (@Termarlor) April 17, 2021
Definitivamente vivimos en una simulación https://t.co/e6h38gv6AC
— Javi Lázaro Mora (@JaviLazaroM6) April 17, 2021
Cuántas mujeres veo
— Pilar Solán (@PilarSolnGarca) April 18, 2021
