FUTBOLÍN FELIPE Y SÁNCHEZ "Alguien que juega a un futbolín de tres defensas no es mi rey ni mi presidente": las mejores bromas de la partida entre Felipe VI y Pedro Sánchez

Los tres representantes públicos y el jefe del Estado juegan al futbolín antes de la final de Copa del Rey. - TWITTER DE JUANMA MORENO
Por

Este sábado se celebró la final de la Copa del Rey de fútbol en el estadio de La Cartuja, en Sevilla. Al evento acudieron el rey Felipe VI; el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; el jefe del Ejecutivo andaluz, Juanma Moreno; y el consejero Javier Imbroda. Sin embargo, los cuatro dejaron una imagen previa al partido que ha sido muy comentada en Twitter.

En la inauguración de las nuevas instalaciones del Museo del Deporte, y antes de que comenzara la final entre el FC Barcelona y el Athletic Club de Bilbao (que disputaba su segunda final del torneo este año), decidieron jugar una partidita de futbolín; eso sí, con público, cámaras y todo.

Incluso algún usuario comentó que el árbitro podría ser Juan Espadas.

Los tuiteros han quedado sorprendidos ante la partida de los cuatro cargos y han hecho virales las fotografías en pocas horas.
