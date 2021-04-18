Un experimento de Mahzarin Banaji, profesora de Sociología de la Universidad de Hardvard, muestra hasta que punto los sesgos de género condicionan nuestro pensamiento.
La profesora e investigadora pidió a sus alumnos que identificaran palabras sobre la carrera científica y sobre los cuidados. Así, Banaji plasma en una pantalla dos columnas. En la izquierda Masculino-Carrera, en la derecha Femenino-Hogar. Durante unos segundos, se proyectan palabras y los alumnos deben decidir a viva voz a que columna deben de ir vinculadas. En esta fase del experimento todos los alumnos realizan las asociaciones al unísono y con gran velocidad.
Después, la investigadora invierte las reglas y coloca en una columna el ítem Femenino-Carrera y en la otra Masculino-Hogar. El resultado es sorprendente y los alumnos tardan más del doble del tiempo en asociar palabras a cada una de las columnas, una muestra de hasta que punto pueden llegar los sesgos de género.
Ojo al experimento: profesora pide a su alumnado que pongan a la derecha e izquierda palabras sobre la carrera científica y sobre los cuidados. Cuando el epígrafe es "Masculino - carrera" y "Femenino - hogar" van rápido. ¿Pero qué pasa cuando es al revés? pic.twitter.com/VKByWAAAAM
— Lorena Fernández Álvarez (she/her) (@loretahur) April 15, 2021
