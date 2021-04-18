Diario Público
Diario Público

Experimento El experimento de una profesora de Harvard con sus alumnos que revela hasta qué punto llegan los sesgos de género

Por

Un experimento de Mahzarin Banaji, profesora de Sociología de la Universidad de Hardvard, muestra hasta que punto los sesgos de género condicionan nuestro pensamiento.

La profesora e investigadora pidió a sus alumnos que identificaran palabras sobre la carrera científica y sobre los cuidados. Así, Banaji plasma en una pantalla dos columnas. En la izquierda Masculino-Carrera, en la derecha Femenino-Hogar. Durante unos segundos, se proyectan palabras y los alumnos deben decidir a viva voz a que columna deben de ir vinculadas. En esta fase del experimento todos los alumnos realizan las asociaciones al unísono y con gran velocidad.

Después, la investigadora invierte las reglas y coloca en una columna el ítem Femenino-Carrera y en la otra Masculino-Hogar. El resultado es sorprendente y los alumnos tardan más del doble del tiempo en asociar palabras a cada una de las columnas, una muestra de hasta que punto pueden llegar los sesgos de género.