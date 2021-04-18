Diario Público
Iker Casillas "Elige tu crisis de los 40": cachondeo por una foto de Casillas, David Summers, Chema Alonso y Christian Gálvez

Iker Casillas, David Summers (Hombres G), el hacker Chema Alonso y el presentador Christian Gálvez. La composición de la foto es tan atípica como parece. El exfutbolista la ha compartido en redes generando numerosos comentarios: Compartir mesa y mantel con estos grandes tipos"

El tuitero Javier Durán ha sido el encargado de prender la llama de las risas al compartir la foto con el mensaje "elige tu crisis de los 40".
