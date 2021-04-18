Iker Casillas, David Summers (Hombres G), el hacker Chema Alonso y el presentador Christian Gálvez. La composición de la foto es tan atípica como parece. El exfutbolista la ha compartido en redes generando numerosos comentarios: Compartir mesa y mantel con estos grandes tipos"
Compartir mesa y mantel con estos grandes tipos!! @DavidSummersHG , @chemaalonso & @ChristianG_7 #FelizSabado pic.twitter.com/6e3I51YP9U
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 17, 2021
El tuitero Javier Durán ha sido el encargado de prender la llama de las risas al compartir la foto con el mensaje "elige tu crisis de los 40".
Elige tu crisis de los 40: pic.twitter.com/4qQERwkUdA
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) April 18, 2021
Vaya bajón que pegaron Sonic Youth. https://t.co/534hcv8Vpn
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) April 18, 2021
El recién divorciado, el que lleva 25 años casado, el profesor de informática que vive con sus padres y el soltero de toda la vida. https://t.co/Vl9w5L2voG
— Fede (@fakefede21) April 18, 2021
Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, Henry Cavill y Ezra Miller en el rodaje de Justice League (2016) .
— Alex Foucy (@AlexFoucy) April 18, 2021
