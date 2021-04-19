Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones en Madrid Los memes más tronchantes con una foto de Gabilondo en un acto

Por

Aunque parezca mentira con las semanas de saturación que llevamos ya, este domingo dio comienzo la campaña electoral para las elecciones del 4M en Madrid.

Por delante nos quedan dos semanas de actos, programas, entrevistas y veremos si también debates.

Pero también llegan días de humor, chistes y memes a los que también estaremos muy atentos. Y para no esperar, los tuiteros ya han comenzado fijándose en mucho en una foto, en este caso de Ángel Gabilondo. El candidato socialista, que ya ha sido carne de meme, en especial por su oposición... tranquila, protagonizó un acto de su partido el pasado sábado en el distrito de Hortaleza. Un fotógrafo de Europa Press tomó una imagen con una curiosa pose y... los tuiteros hicieron su magia:
