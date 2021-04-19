Aunque parezca mentira con las semanas de saturación que llevamos ya, este domingo dio comienzo la campaña electoral para las elecciones del 4M en Madrid.
¿PERO CÓMO QUE ESTÁ EMPEZANDO HOY LA CAMPAÑA ELECTORAL DE MADRID?
¿Y LO DE ESTAS SEMANAS QUÉ HA SIDO? ¿EL TEASER TRAILER?
— Serthand (@Serthand) April 18, 2021
Por delante nos quedan dos semanas de actos, programas, entrevistas y veremos si también debates.
Relacionada: "Ya sabemos de qué huía Ayuso en su spot de campaña: ¡de los debates!"
Pero también llegan días de humor, chistes y memes a los que también estaremos muy atentos. Y para no esperar, los tuiteros ya han comenzado fijándose en mucho en una foto, en este caso de Ángel Gabilondo. El candidato socialista, que ya ha sido carne de meme, en especial por su oposición... tranquila, protagonizó un acto de su partido el pasado sábado en el distrito de Hortaleza. Un fotógrafo de Europa Press tomó una imagen con una curiosa pose y... los tuiteros hicieron su magia:
Los Simpsons ya predijeron a Ángel Gabilondo.
Ideaca de @mrfurioso pic.twitter.com/5bnnnml344
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) April 19, 2021
????tuuuuuu, tuuuuuuuu, tuuuuuuu! ???? pic.twitter.com/lp1h1FeCbU
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) April 19, 2021
Ahora si que si SAME ENERGY!!! @TirodeGraciah ???????? pic.twitter.com/Sn43UZ0zQS
— El Pipas Calavera (@Tragapipas) April 19, 2021
— Aconséjame, amigo, se ríen de mí y no sé qué hacer.
— Mátalos a todos. pic.twitter.com/euD24XFKcZ
— Mr.Kaplan 武士道™????️????⚕️ (@MaikyElMoneco) April 19, 2021
— Pepe FⒶrruqo (@PepeFarruqo) April 19, 2021
— Pepe FⒶrruqo (@PepeFarruqo) April 19, 2021
Cuando te limpias el culo y ves que se te ha roto el papel ... pic.twitter.com/JBG3fWUR7x
— Pedros (@PIE_TROS) April 19, 2021
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) April 19, 2021
- Que patá en la boca tienes hijo....
- Ein!?!? pic.twitter.com/D2GQiL4P7d
— Gremlin Mojao (@Gremlin_moja0) April 19, 2021
-Tengo Calipo, ninio! pic.twitter.com/8vSbsBqZfZ
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) April 19, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) April 19, 2021
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) April 19, 2021
-Hesto es mierda? pic.twitter.com/p7jo8A282G
— ????????ʜᴇꜱᴘᴀÑᴏʟᴀᴢᴏ®???????????????? (@Hespanolazo) April 19, 2021
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) April 19, 2021
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) April 19, 2021
Lo de Gabilondo también lo predijeron los Simpsons pic.twitter.com/0KmtOEvpso
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) April 19, 2021
???? pic.twitter.com/9ZHuqbwVsk
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) April 19, 2021
— Pepe FⒶrruqo (@PepeFarruqo) April 19, 2021
Lo que el voto se llevó pic.twitter.com/VqUvkQyoDg
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@elurdangarinazo) April 19, 2021
Ser o la Cope... pic.twitter.com/LOPkWB5sHO
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) April 19, 2021
Ya no queda masibon pic.twitter.com/rlRdi5ON2s
— SATURN0 ???? #TodosConAitor (@Estereofante) April 19, 2021
— El Mono Lisa (@ElMonoLisa) April 19, 2021
— ilma (@Ilmabarberis) April 19, 2021
Olivica comía, huesecico al suelo pic.twitter.com/3FpnKLcGjF
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) April 19, 2021
¡Te atrapé, maldito duendecillo! pic.twitter.com/3SZbXUngyB
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) April 19, 2021
— ilma (@Ilmabarberis) April 19, 2021
- Pero, qué hace así.
- Todavía no se ha dado cuenta de que le han robado el abanico. Dale tiempo. pic.twitter.com/Rs9BpRjXBL
— ¿Pa Qué? Pa Ná (@_PQPN_) April 19, 2021
Cómo le gustan los calçots pic.twitter.com/zOsZqhEkli
— El Capitán Sudamérica (@Mongerman2) April 19, 2021
Oye que esto no tira!!! pic.twitter.com/ASsoMLF38x
— Sospechoso Habitual®™ (@almosa75) April 19, 2021
¡QUESTO DI PESTO! pic.twitter.com/ovdWP7lUTN
— Sr Chinaski (@SrChinaski1) April 19, 2021
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) April 19, 2021
