Miguel Bosé Las palabras que le dedicó a Jordi Évole un científico que desarrolla una vacuna anticovid tras entrevistar a Miguel Bosé

Miguel Bosé, durante la entrevista con Jordi Évole sobre la vacuna contra el coronavirus en el programa 'Lo de Évole' (laSexta).
Juan García Arriaza no pierde la esperanza. Cada día está más cerca de desarrollar una vacuna contra el coronavirus. 

Por ello, trabaja con esfuerzo junto al virólogo Mariano Esteban en la vacuna española más avanzada para atajar la covid.

Tras la entrevista de Jordi Évole a Miguel Bosé, el investigador del Centro Nacional de Biotecnología (CNB-CSIC) quiso agradecerle la defensa que hizo de los científicos.

Arriaza valoró que el presentador del programa Lo de Évole le parase los pies a Miguel Bosé, un negacionista contrario a las vacunas que ha protagonizado dos entregas del espacio de laSexta.

"Esa gente está ahí por nosotros y vamos a hacerle un reconocimiento", le dijo Évole al cantante, quien rechazó que durante la emisión interviniese un científico para contrastar sus polémicas e irracionales opiniones.

Posteriormente, el programa de Jordi Évole publicó en su cuenta de Twitter que el científico que tenía previsto intervenir en la segunda entrega de #LodeBosé era Quique Bassat, epidemiólogo del Instituto de Salud Global de Barcelona.

"Agradezco tus palabras de reconocimiento hacia los científicos", le escribió Arriaza a Évole, quien puso en duda la controvertida postura de Bosé sobre el coronavirus (aquí, las reacciones a la primera parte de la entrevista).

"Nosotros trabajamos con la vacuna más avanzada de España y llevamos muchos meses con gran entrega y dedicación", añadió el investigador del CSIC. "Gracias por la visibilidad a la Ciencia".

