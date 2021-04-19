El ingenio de los usuarios en redes sociales a veces es inimaginable, tal y como han demostrado las respuestas a la tuitera Lucía Reyes, que recientemente compartió en su cuenta de Twitter una imagen de su DNI adjuntando la siguiente pregunta: "Puedes ser facha, ¿pero mas que yo?".
El documento nacional de identidad de la joven indica que su nombre es Lucía Reyes Franco. Pero decenas de perfiles han contestado a la internauta exponiendo imágenes de su carnés para demostrar que son "más fachas" que ella.
puedes ser facha, pero mas que yo? pic.twitter.com/kjxKg2OGhJ
— Reyes (@luciareyeesss) April 17, 2021
Así lo reflejan los DNI que recogen los apellidos "Franco Blanco", "Franco Franco", "Garrote Franco" o, en el lado opuesto, "Rojas Carrillo". La publicación tiene más de 32 mil 'me gusta' y casi 1.600 retuits.
Bueno... pic.twitter.com/NZJmPKvOWn
— Aita (@aitaaafb) April 18, 2021
JAJAJAJAJAJA te gane pic.twitter.com/HEff1FRf15
— Jҽʂúʂ Fɾαɳƈσ (@frnco01) April 17, 2021
A ver, yo no le pido a nadie que me supere, solo que me lo iguale. pic.twitter.com/y9GS6a4M6I
— Manuel-Don Sopalajo- (@Don_Sopalajo) April 18, 2021
Lo siento, pero mi madre es la clarísima vencedora pic.twitter.com/YoxLH3sJc5
— Capricornio (@lourepatricia_) April 18, 2021
Si se puede ganar. Nombre Franco, nacimiento 20/11( día que murió Franco ????) pic.twitter.com/pHtQgNPXQH
— Franco???????? (@Franco1309) April 18, 2021
@juanillo1009 poker de Ases ♦️ ♠️♣️♥️ pic.twitter.com/WcGpg8lfho
— CuVid ???????? (@gonzalo_12899) April 18, 2021
puedes ser fascista o socialista, pero los dos? no me superan cielos pic.twitter.com/pONzfz9yNE
— Eloy Franco (@_eloyfs_) April 18, 2021
ai yo también me apellido igual JAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/AF05bfUTbO
— ???? (@laurarojas_13) April 18, 2021
