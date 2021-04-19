El ingenio de los usuarios en redes sociales a veces es inimaginable, tal y como han demostrado las respuestas a la tuitera Lucía Reyes, que recientemente compartió en su cuenta de Twitter una imagen de su DNI adjuntando la siguiente pregunta: "Puedes ser facha, ¿pero mas que yo?".

El documento nacional de identidad de la joven indica que su nombre es Lucía Reyes Franco. Pero decenas de perfiles han contestado a la internauta exponiendo imágenes de su carnés para demostrar que son "más fachas" que ella.

Así lo reflejan los DNI que recogen los apellidos "Franco Blanco", "Franco Franco", "Garrote Franco" o, en el lado opuesto, "Rojas Carrillo". La publicación tiene más de 32 mil 'me gusta' y casi 1.600 retuits.

A ver, yo no le pido a nadie que me supere, solo que me lo iguale. pic.twitter.com/y9GS6a4M6I

— Manuel-Don Sopalajo- (@Don_Sopalajo) April 18, 2021