Jesús Calleja responde a Miguel Bosé: "¡Yo sí me vacuno!"

Jesús Calleja. — EFE / Adamo
La entrevista del periodista Jordi Évole al cantante Miguel Bosé no ha dejado indiferente a nadie. El artista se reafirmó en sus posiciones negacionistas, asegurando que está en lado de "la verdad" y señalando que la pandemia responde a un plan en el que "van a caer todos, uno detrás de otro: políticos, médicos, farmacéuticos y los cómplices, el brazo armado, que son los medios van a caer también y muchos de ellos no van a poder salir a la calle tranquilos".

Bosé —que admitió que no es un profesional, por lo que se negó a conversar con un científico sobre la covid-19— recibió multitud de respuestas en redes sociales. Muchos usuarios criticaron su actitud respecto a una crisis sanitaria y social que ha provocado millones de muertes. Algunos internautas también reprocharon su posición sobre las vacunas. Entre ellos, el presentador Jesús Calleja.

El reconocido montañista compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen de Bosé, acompañada de un texto que recordaba que Reino Unido ha registrado 1.800 contagios y 10 fallecidos debido a que "el 49% de la población ha recibido ya al menos una dosis". También mencionó el caso de Israel, donde ha habido 113 casos de coronavirus y han fallecido 3 personas. En ese país, el 53% de las personas están vacunadas con dos dosis y ya no es necesaria la mascarilla por la calle. Finalmente, Calleja manifestó: "¡Yo sí me vacuno!".

 

