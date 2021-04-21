Diario Público
Congreso de los Diputados "Cada vez que Yolanda Díaz habla, a García Egea se le hace de noche": el enésimo repaso de la vicepresidenta

Ni una semana ha pasado desde el último repaso de la vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, a Teodoro García Egea, y ya tenemos otro. Y es que lo de dejar por los suelos argumentalmente a políticos de derechas se está convirtiendo en un deporte para ella. Siempre, educada y siempre con datos y argumentos comprobables.

El vídeo del momento vivido este miércoles en la Sesión de Control lo ha compartido en Twitter la propia Díaz:

El último repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea, esta vez a cuenta del paro y el FMI, ha tenido cientos de reacciones:
