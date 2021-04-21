Ni una semana ha pasado desde el último repaso de la vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, a Teodoro García Egea, y ya tenemos otro. Y es que lo de dejar por los suelos argumentalmente a políticos de derechas se está convirtiendo en un deporte para ella. Siempre, educada y siempre con datos y argumentos comprobables.
El vídeo del momento vivido este miércoles en la Sesión de Control lo ha compartido en Twitter la propia Díaz:
Las previsiones erróneas del FMI con respecto a la tasa de paro, señalando una tasa superior a la registrada, se deben a que pensaban que aplicaríamos las medidas del PP.
Si leyeran bien los informes, verían cómo el FMI señala a nuestro país como un ejemplo de protección social. pic.twitter.com/yeIR9JrCl6
— Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) April 21, 2021
El último repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea, esta vez a cuenta del paro y el FMI, ha tenido cientos de reacciones:
Últimamente lo más satisfactorio que tengo en la vida es ver a Yolanda Díaz callándole la boca a Teo...
— Peligrosa★María (@merykoneo) April 21, 2021
La ministra citando literalmente un informe del FMI y García Egea enseñando la portada del ABC. Quizás se pueda ser más ridículo, pero me cuesta imaginarlo.pic.twitter.com/p03mpz6fup
— Eva Helada (@evaspinola70) April 21, 2021
Vaya repasito de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea. Es una suerte tener a esta mujer en el Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/xvljo9i549
— Ivanjode (@Ivanjode) April 21, 2021
Toda mi solidaridad con Teodoro García Egea, tiene que ser muy duro tener como contrincante político y dialéctico, primero a @PabloIglesias y después a @Yolanda_Diaz_. Pelín descompensado.
— Antonio Mautor (@AntonioMautor) April 21, 2021
Lo de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea en la #SesionDeControl pic.twitter.com/ghzKb9ZAwe
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) April 21, 2021
¿A partir de qué humillación se empezará a considerar como un abuso lo que haces con García Egea? ????????
— ₱₳????₳SӨ 千єᗷг????ㄥ (@PayasoFebril) April 21, 2021
— Ramón???? (@Ramn05497657) April 21, 2021
YOlanda Díaz es lo más ilusionante que recuerdo, no he sentido tanto orgullo por un político en mi vida.
— Nomecallaréis ✊???????? (@nonoscallareis) April 21, 2021
Como @TeoGarciaEgea no empiece a leer los informes completos, en vez de leer el ABC, los repasos de @Yolanda_Diaz_ cada semana van a ser una constante. pic.twitter.com/AkdcsxkPOw
— Angel l. Hernández (@Angel_L_Hern) April 21, 2021
Cada vez que @Yolanda_Diaz_ habla, a García Egea se le hace de noche. https://t.co/N2Xb5eUBKV
— LarrySion (@LarrySion) April 21, 2021
