Cuando a los tuiteros les da por algo, les da fuerte. Con la campaña electoral madrileña protagonizando la vida política, toda España está pendiente de los diferentes candidatos a presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid. Y los tuiteros también están atentos a cualquier movimiento que pueda convertirse en blanco de su afilado ingenio. Tampoco hace falta mucha disculpa. Un simple gesto o un comentario que les llame la atención, y ya se ponen al lío. Es lo que le pasó a Ángel Gabilondo el otro día con una foto. Y ahora... ha vuelto a suceder con otra.
Estos son los memes que han surgido con una foto de Gabilondo en un mitin en Alcobendas:
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) April 20, 2021
— Álex K ???????????????????? (@Kililongo) April 20, 2021
— La Trompeta Nacional ???????????? (@humoiberico) April 20, 2021
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) April 20, 2021
El sueño de @equipoGabilondo pic.twitter.com/4rt4jHxLBR
— Félix Espejo (@felixejo) April 20, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) April 20, 2021
— Álex K ???????????????????? (@Kililongo) April 20, 2021
Pocas luces... pic.twitter.com/S4DiJhBUpj
— Franjolittle (@Franjorodowski) April 20, 2021
Supergabi: en busca de la paz pic.twitter.com/jIitaHOare
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@elurdangarinazo) April 20, 2021
San Pancracio bendito???? pic.twitter.com/ji3wIQnJrf
— SATURN0 ???? #TodosConAitor (@Estereofante) April 20, 2021
El salvador de Hyrule. pic.twitter.com/kqijSRMqYN
— RUFLUX (@_XURP_) April 20, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) April 20, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) April 20, 2021
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) April 20, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) April 20, 2021
Gabilondo "POR EL PODER DE GREYSKULL" (mejorado) ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/naNrYVmPyX
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) April 20, 2021
