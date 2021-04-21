Los carteles xenófobos que Vox ubicó en la estación de Cercanías de Sol y en los que mentía deliberadamente para incitar al odio contra los menores migrantes también entraron este martes en el debate que se celebró en el Congreso de los Diputados.
El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián mostró su repulsa a los enunciados de la formación de ultraderecha al subir a la tribuna.
En su discurso, señaló que los letreros electorales criminalizan a los niños y niñas menores de edad extranjeros y no acompañados y espetó: "Queremos más menores extranjeros no acompañados y sobre todo queremos menos racistas subvencionados".
Más Menores Extranjeros No Acompañados y menos Racistas Subvencionados. pic.twitter.com/YVrH5mm6Wt
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) April 20, 2021
Una vez más, numerosos tuiteros han aplaudido las palabras del portavoz de la formación republicana.
Cada día me gusta más ❤️ https://t.co/HX2LLkrwu6
— Maяio (@mariointer9) April 21, 2021
Y punto https://t.co/6MTpljcIN9
— ShadowBroker (@Sh4dowBroker) April 20, 2021
Grande, Gabriel ! no puedo estar más de acuerdo. https://t.co/4ni8EZECoS
— María del Pino Déniz (@Madepidesa) April 20, 2021
Chapó https://t.co/AX0YEgVY5a
— Óscar Bueno Martín ???????????? (@ScarBueno) April 20, 2021
Impecable https://t.co/THRROxZxvj
— Sevedemo ???? (@sevedemo) April 20, 2021
