Hace unos días, se daba a conocer el proyecto futbolístico de la Superliga. Una idea liderada por el presidente del Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, que aglutinaba a grandes clubes europeos en una misma competición con el objetivo de recaudar más dinero para ellos.
En un principio, 12 equipos habían firmado para llevarla a cabo, pero en pocas horas se derrumbó todo tras la infinidad de críticas recibidas de parte de la UEFA, los aficionados y varios equipos excluidos de este torneo.
El sueño de Florentino Pérez, otro más entre sus grandes aspiraciones económicas, se hundía al poco de presentarlo; más o menos como el Titanic en su viaje inaugural. Este hecho ha llevado a los usuarios de Twitter a sacar su creatividad y, en este caso, la cuenta de memes de Elpaquito_3 ha arrasado con su obra. Es oro.
El super hundimiento. pic.twitter.com/Zlzd7Tyc59
— Elpaquito_3 (@elpaquito_3) April 21, 2021
Esta famosa escena de la película Der Untergang (El Hundimiento, en español) ha sido adaptada. El tuitero personaliza a Florentino Pérez en la propia figura de Hitler; pero en la época en la que ya todo se iba al traste, claro.
Cuando el presidente del Real Madrid creía que tenía el apoyo de los ingleses, ellos ya no estaban. Cuando él calculaba el dinero para las obras del Bernabéu, se quedaba en blanca. Ya dice el refranero que el que mucho abarca, poco aprieta. El Bernabéu a medias, otro año con Vinicius... ¿y Hazard? Lesionado, como siempre.
Los usuarios no han tardado en hacer viral y reaccionar al ingenioso vídeo.
Brutal Paquito, mortalísimo ????????????????????????????????????????
— HEXACAMPEON SEVILLISTA (@sevillforever) April 21, 2021
Mis dieses ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/yhaQy3KGga
— Me tropiezo en lo llano (@Inma_Mateu) April 21, 2021
Cierren todo, se ha pasado el juego https://t.co/g6jEc6lB1L
— miñaterragalega (@galizanosa) April 21, 2021
Y encima el año que viene vuelve Bale, me cago en mis muertos. Genial!! #Superliga https://t.co/uGQOEsd9IH
— ABU (@AlvaritoBrea) April 22, 2021
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) April 21, 2021
