El debate de la Cadena Ser en el que Pablo Iglesias abandonó el plató tras la negativa de Rocío Monasterio a condenar la amenaza sufrida fue todo un huracán político.

Minutos después, el PP publicaba un tuit que terminó borrando donde se congratulaba de que Iglesias abandonara el debate. Un debate en el que Isabel Díaz Ayuso no quiso participar.

En su canal de Twitch, el cómico Facu Díaz hizo una reflexión en caliente muy certera sobre el PP a raíz de este polémico tuit.

"Mira quien celebra esto. Los que ni siquiera han tenido la decencia de presentarse al debate. [...] Se ríen desde la barrera de una situación de anomalía democrática gravísima. A cualquiera que tenga dos dedos de frente le deja con mal cuerpo y esta banda de ladrones lo celebra. Que tome nota todo el mundo de quién se está gozando esta situación de mierda. [...] Esta gente de mierda es la que pretende barrernos en Madrid el cuatro de mayo".

El vídeo fue publicado en Twitter y a las pocas horas se había hecho viral.
