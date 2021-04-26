Diario Público
Elecciones en Madrid El tuit viral de Hugo Silva en seis palabras sobre la abstención

Por

Sigue la cuenta atrás para las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid el cuatro de mayo. Unos comicios que muchas voces coinciden en señalar de una gran trascendencia, dada su relevancia en el discurso político nacional y el papel que la ultraderecha podría llegar a jugar en el Gobierno regional. Y todo ello, con una campaña más enconada que nunca después de que Pablo Iglesias recibiera una carta con amenazas de muerte y balas, y que desde Vox se esté banalizando esas amenazas.

Ante este escenario, todo el mundo coincide en la importancia de ejercer el voto, más que nunca. Y el actor Hugo Silva lo ha resumido de forma magistral en un tuit de tan solo seis palabras:

El tuit de Hugo Silva, publicado este viernes, tiene varias decenas de miles de reacciones.
