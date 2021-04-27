Diario Público
Twitter "Pero Santi, si es un fan tuyo": el supuesto "ultraizquierdista" que le ha 'estallado' en la cara a Abascal

Cuando tienes un total desprecio por la verdad es lo que pasa, que de vez en cuando te la comes con patatas.

"Los valientes perros de presa de Pablo Iglesias, atacando por la espalda como sus amigos de las herriko tabernas disparaban a la nuca". Es el tuit del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, que publicó el pasado día 22. El líder ultra añadía la foto de la agresión de un manifestante a un guardia civil de paisano, con una patada por la espalda, tras un mitin en Navalcarnero.

Lo que sucedió después no te lo creerás: el diario Infolibre comprobó que el joven no era un "ultraizquierdista", como también publicaron algunos (y no han rectificado), sino un seguidor de Abascal. Las respuestas al tuit del presidente de Vox, no tardaron en llegar:

Por supuesto, el tuit sigue ahí, porque Abascal no ha debido de considerar que lo suyo sería eliminarlo. Tampoco pasa nada, porque no hay tiempo para pensar, porque cada día hay una soflama nueva.

Estas son algunas de las respuestas en las últimas horas al tuit de Abascal.
