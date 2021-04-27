Cuando tienes un total desprecio por la verdad es lo que pasa, que de vez en cuando te la comes con patatas.
— Authentic Facha Hours (@facha_hours) April 26, 2021
"Los valientes perros de presa de Pablo Iglesias, atacando por la espalda como sus amigos de las herriko tabernas disparaban a la nuca". Es el tuit del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, que publicó el pasado día 22. El líder ultra añadía la foto de la agresión de un manifestante a un guardia civil de paisano, con una patada por la espalda, tras un mitin en Navalcarnero.
Lo que sucedió después no te lo creerás: el diario Infolibre comprobó que el joven no era un "ultraizquierdista", como también publicaron algunos (y no han rectificado), sino un seguidor de Abascal. Las respuestas al tuit del presidente de Vox, no tardaron en llegar:
Que ese perro de presa era de los tuyos, Santiiii
— Héctor Alonso???????? (@hdelosrios2) April 26, 2021
Pero Santi, si es un fan tuyo. pic.twitter.com/5SH0KIH3pI
— Azote Vinagre (@AzoteVinagre) April 26, 2021
Por supuesto, el tuit sigue ahí, porque Abascal no ha debido de considerar que lo suyo sería eliminarlo. Tampoco pasa nada, porque no hay tiempo para pensar, porque cada día hay una soflama nueva.
No importa que día leas este tweet, que igualmente habrá un nuevo bulo de Vox para incitar al odio ese día.
— Javi Serrano (@JavSpz) April 26, 2021
Estas son algunas de las respuestas en las últimas horas al tuit de Abascal.
¿Lo han descondenado ya Abascal y Monasterio?
— Nacho Tergal ???? (@HMonstertsch) April 26, 2021
Le han pillao con el carrito del helao.
— Sherpabaron (@Sherpabaron) April 22, 2021
Exacto pic.twitter.com/XchUzzFayY
— Felipe Martín ???? (@felipecametome) April 26, 2021
Vaya sorpresa, el perro era de su finca... pic.twitter.com/4abFs4Qujz
— ???????? Iñaki Villanúa ???? (@IVillanua) April 26, 2021
Tira de la correa, que el perro de presa era tuyo.
— Portgas D. Arbowin (@SoyArbowin) April 26, 2021
Casi, pero no. pic.twitter.com/HqE4xzGTKT
— Jorfe ???? (@Manchapaginas) April 26, 2021
