Los sistemas de seguridad de Correos han interceptado una carta con balas que iba dirigida a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Los líderes políticos de todas las formaciones, también desde el PSOE, Unidas Podemos y Más Madrid, han trasladado su condena ante estas intimidaciones. Lo más destacado de los mensajes de apoyo hacia la candidata del Partido Popular ha sido que no añadían ni un solo 'pero'.
"Toda mi repulsa y condena a las amenazas sufridas y mi apoyo a Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Estos comportamientos no caben en democracia", ha defendido la líder de Más Madrid, Mónica García. Por su parte, Ángel Gabilondo, el cabeza de lista del PSOE, ha expresado su "condena más absoluta a este hecho concreto y mi solidaridad con Isabel Díaz Ayuso, como con Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Pablo Iglesias, María Gámez y Reyes Maroto". El candidato de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha remarcado que "frente a la violencia no hay 'peros' ni excusas, ni balones fuera. Nuestra más absoluta condena".
Algunos usuarios de Twitter han recordado a los dirigentes del Partido Popular que se puede condenar estos amedrentamientos sin recurrir a una condena genérica o a los tradicionales 'pero'.
Todo mi apoyo a Díaz Ayuso ante las amenazas de los antidemócratas.
Sin peros.
¿Ves cómo se puede, @AlmeidaPP_ ?
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) April 27, 2021
Condenas pero pic.twitter.com/FzgEsx2Afa
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) April 27, 2021
La izquierda madrileña sí ha demostrado un férreo y absoluto compromiso con los valores democráticos. https://t.co/T8nY30izKe
— P (@pepeivorrag) April 28, 2021
Pero habrá gente q siga diciendo q todos son iguales
— cgruiz (@cristgruiz) April 27, 2021
La izquierda entera condenando las amenazas a Ayuso y María Gámez. Sin peros. Así sí.
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) April 27, 2021
