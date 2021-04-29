Ni un día sin su 'ayusada', claro que sí. Si este miércoles Isabel Díaz Ayuso provocaba la risa de Alsina diciendo que en Madrid eres libre porque "puedes cambiar de empresa o de pareja y no volver a encontrártela nunca más", hoy ha vuelto a hacer lo mismo. Durante la entrevista en La Hora de La 1, en TVE, la presentadora, Mónica López, le preguntó si descartaba pactar con Vox. En su pirueta argumental para evitar reconocer que pactará con el partido ultra si es necesario, aseguró: "No descarto pactar, mira, ni con UPyD. No descarto no pactar con UPyD, no descarto no pactar...". Mónica López tampoco pudo evitar la risa. "UPyD no está", comentó.
"No descarto pactar con UPyD", dice dos veces IDA, que todavía no se ha enterado de que ese partido desapareció hace varios años. En cuanto se sale del guion del ventrílocuo Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, la caga. pic.twitter.com/jB5eDuEkJX
— El Látigo (@ellatigo_) April 29, 2021
Tras verlo, los tuiteros le están recordando el detalle de que es un poco difícil que pueda pactar con UPyD.
Ayuso no descarta pactar con UPYD
#LaHoraAyuso pic.twitter.com/fkGJEKCaeR
— Taratatio (@Taratatio) April 29, 2021
El pasado mes de diciembre, una jueza declaró la extinción de UPyD y dio orden para que desapareciese del registro de partidos. Su último presidente, Cristiano Brown, despidió el partido con una carta.
Relacionada: "Ahora que UPyD desaparece, recordemos el mejor vídeo que nos ha dado"
Estas son algunas de las reacciones en las redes:
Isabel Díaz Ayuso:
No descarto pactar con UPyD .
No es broma. Lo acaba de decir en TVE
— prendente (@prendente) April 29, 2021
Diaz Ayuso dice que no descarta pactar con UPyD. O con Niceto Alcalá-Zamora, o con Primo de Rivera o con los Reyes Católicos.
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) April 29, 2021
Verás tu cuando Ayuso se entere de que UPyD ya no existe. ???? pic.twitter.com/BcBV681fcP
— Ramón López ????️???????? (@RamonLopez_G) April 29, 2021
Que no descarta pactar con UPyD...???? Esto pasa en cuanto la sacas del guion ????????♀️ https://t.co/Z7rUSBJTjC
— Carmen Maeso Ibáñez / ❤️ (@cmaeso68) April 29, 2021
Toni Cantó, buscando la chaqueta de UPyD.
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) April 29, 2021
También puede pactar con UCD.
— JCTara (@jc_tara) April 29, 2021
¿Ha dicho UPyD?
¡Que nadie le diga que ya no existe!
— Bea Novo (@BeaNovo3) April 29, 2021
Toni Cantó be like pic.twitter.com/mhPe9rgLvg
— Diego (@dieconomics) April 29, 2021
????♀️????♀️????♀️????♀️
— macaba (@macaba_72) April 29, 2021
