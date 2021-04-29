Diario Público
Elecciones en Madrid Ayuso dice que no descarta pactar "ni con UPyD" y los tuiteros le recuerdan el 'detalle' de su disolución

Por

Ni un día sin su 'ayusada', claro que sí. Si este miércoles Isabel Díaz Ayuso provocaba la risa de Alsina diciendo que en Madrid eres libre porque "puedes cambiar de empresa o de pareja y no volver a encontrártela nunca más", hoy ha vuelto a hacer lo mismo. Durante la entrevista en La Hora de La 1, en TVE, la presentadora, Mónica López, le preguntó si descartaba pactar con Vox. En su pirueta argumental para evitar reconocer que pactará con el partido ultra si es necesario, aseguró: "No descarto pactar, mira, ni con UPyD. No descarto no pactar con UPyD, no descarto no pactar...". Mónica López tampoco pudo evitar la risa. "UPyD no está", comentó.

Tras verlo, los tuiteros le están recordando el detalle de que es un poco difícil que pueda pactar con UPyD.

El pasado mes de diciembre, una jueza declaró la extinción de UPyD y dio orden para que desapareciese del registro de partidos. Su último presidente, Cristiano Brown, despidió el partido con una carta.

Estas son algunas de las reacciones en las redes:
