Mártires de Chicago "Los derechos que hoy disfrutamos han costado mucha sangre": el hilo viral que rememora la historia de los ahorcados en EEUU tras luchar por la jornada de ocho horas

El 11 de noviembre de 1887 fueron ahorcados los Mártires de Chicago, comunistas y anarquistas que lucharon por reducir la jornada laboral a ocho horas.

Fue en esa ciudad de Illinois donde el 1 de mayo se declaró huelga general en defensa de la jornada de ocho horas, proclama que poco a poco se extendió por todo el país. Está considerado como un complot sin igual en la historia de EEUU contra el activismo por los derechos laborales.

El tuitero @pablom_m ha recordado en un breve hilo su historia.