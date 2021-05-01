El 11 de noviembre de 1887 fueron ahorcados los Mártires de Chicago, comunistas y anarquistas que lucharon por reducir la jornada laboral a ocho horas.
Fue en esa ciudad de Illinois donde el 1 de mayo se declaró huelga general en defensa de la jornada de ocho horas, proclama que poco a poco se extendió por todo el país. Está considerado como un complot sin igual en la historia de EEUU contra el activismo por los derechos laborales.
El tuitero @pablom_m ha recordado en un breve hilo su historia.
El 1 de mayo de 1886, los trabajadores de Chicago colapsaron la ciudad para reivindicar la jornada laboral de 8 horas. 8 fueron condenados (5 de ellos ejecutados). En su memoria se celebra el #1deMayo y nos recuerda que los derechos que hoy disfrutamos han costado mucha sangre. pic.twitter.com/HfzMxVeBKi
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) April 30, 2021
"¡A la horca los rojos comunistas que no son otra cosa que el despojo de Europa que ha abusado de nuestra hospitalidad para proclamar doctrinas sediciosas y peligrosas!". Esta fue la editorial del New York Times contra los huelguistas. ¿Os suena de algo?
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) April 30, 2021
Para la posteridad ha quedado la frase que pronunció August Spies poco antes de ser ejecutado, recogidas por José Martí, presente en el cadalso como corresponsal de prensa: "La voz que vais a sofocar será más poderosa en el futuro que cuantas palabras pudiera yo decir ahora".
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) April 30, 2021
