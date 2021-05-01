Diario Público
"Seremos fascistas, pero sabemos gobernar". Jose Luis Martínez Almeida, alcalde de la ciudad de Madrid. Un tono irónico por parte del regidor que no ha sido bien recibido en redes sociales.

El alcalde, durante una intervención en un mitin en Alcalá de Henares, ha pronunciado estas palabras que tenían un poso bromista, pero que ni por esas ha conseguido evitar las críticas en redes sociales.

En un momento en el que la campaña electoral en Madrid gira en torno a democracia o fascismo, el tono burlón de Almeida no ha sentado bien a muchos tuiteros.

Los tuiteros no han pasado por alto la broma.
