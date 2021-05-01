"Seremos fascistas, pero sabemos gobernar". Jose Luis Martínez Almeida, alcalde de la ciudad de Madrid. Un tono irónico por parte del regidor que no ha sido bien recibido en redes sociales.
El alcalde, durante una intervención en un mitin en Alcalá de Henares, ha pronunciado estas palabras que tenían un poso bromista, pero que ni por esas ha conseguido evitar las críticas en redes sociales.
En un momento en el que la campaña electoral en Madrid gira en torno a democracia o fascismo, el tono burlón de Almeida no ha sentado bien a muchos tuiteros.
Cuando ya ni te tapas. pic.twitter.com/PVIw4HtcjN
— Cristina Hernández (@Cristina_H_) May 1, 2021
Los tuiteros no han pasado por alto la broma.
Toda Europa haciendo un cordón sanitario a la extrema derecha.
En España, medios y partidos, banalizan el fascismo ... https://t.co/XjhXBKhdfx
— Javier (ツ) (@pistonudo) May 1, 2021
El lado bueno de la historia https://t.co/0i6u6aD79V
— Eduardo Rubiño ????️???? (@EduardoFRub) May 1, 2021
Es incapaz de atender a miles de familias vulnerables y las deriva a las asociaciones y redes vecinales para que las alimenten.
Pero Almeida, el moderado, dice que saben gobernar y hace bromas con el fascismo.
Hay que echar a esta gentuza. https://t.co/xEtYnD1ZSQ
— Carlos Sánchez Mato???? (@carlossmato) May 1, 2021
¿Os imagináis a alguien de la derecha alemana diciendo "Porque seremos nazis pero sabemos gobernar"?
Esto no puede ser normal ni normalizado. https://t.co/MdRQ0P8zp1
— Mario (@MMunera) May 1, 2021
Ya es oficial, el 4M se vota democracia o fascismo. https://t.co/DpvV7T5nqA
— Panik (@Panik81) May 1, 2021
La ironia en la frase es lo de que saben gobernar?
— YellowYisus ???? (@YellowYisus) May 1, 2021
