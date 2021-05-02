En el mismo mitin del PP se dijeron este fin de semana dos frases que no dejan espacio a la réplica, al debate, a la respuesta. "Seremos fascistas, pero sabemos gobernar", decía el alcalde de Madrid Martínez Almeida.
Beatriz Fanjul, presidenta de las nuevas generaciones del partido, sumó otra frase al catálogo: "¿Más vale malo conocido que bueno por conocer? Eso es Ayuso".
Durante su intervención, Fanjul dice también que "Ayuso es Lady Madrid" y dice al público que no se deje colectivizar ni etiquetar por izquierda o derecha.
La versión extended de Bea Fanjul.
No tiene desperdicio.
Esto de las cañas "a la madrileña" en libertad se les está yendo de las manos. pic.twitter.com/ICxFC4XNLp
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) May 1, 2021
La papa es tremenda. pic.twitter.com/NKwfoO1jnu
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) May 1, 2021
Las reacciones han sido en cadena. Escuchar esa frase en un mitin a favor de una candidata ha sido sorprendente para todos.
Tenemos el vídeo de la campaña. De nada. pic.twitter.com/2QzCOInhjH
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) May 1, 2021
Resulta que lo que veíamos no es la excepción, que han hecho un casting para tener un grupo coherente y cohesionado en el IQ. https://t.co/WdhkjUABcR
— Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) May 1, 2021
Solo hay que dejarles hablar pic.twitter.com/6gpPDrJM6P
— Diego FS (@DiegoFSRB) May 1, 2021
Somos fascistas, somos malos, pero vótanos, podría sustituirnos alguien mejor.
Si con esto Díaz Ayuso no saca mayoría absoluta, yo ya no sé.
pic.twitter.com/eaEeuApuhM
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) May 1, 2021
"Lo bueno por conocer" me parece un buen eslogan de campaña.
Gracias a @bea_fanjul.
Me preguntaba si sería un deep fake, pero parece más un deep acto fallido. pic.twitter.com/UX8F1VZwuN
— Javier Padilla (@javierpadillab) May 1, 2021
