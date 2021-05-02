Diario Público
Elecciones en Madrid "Tenemos el vídeo de la campaña": cachondeo por la desconcertante frase en la que Fanjul llama a Ayuso "lo malo conocido"

En el mismo mitin del PP se dijeron este fin de semana dos frases que no dejan espacio a la réplica, al debate, a la respuesta. "Seremos fascistas, pero sabemos gobernar", decía el alcalde de Madrid Martínez Almeida.

Beatriz Fanjul, presidenta de las nuevas generaciones del partido, sumó otra frase al catálogo: "¿Más vale malo conocido que bueno por conocer? Eso es Ayuso".

Durante su intervención, Fanjul dice también que "Ayuso es Lady Madrid" y dice al público que no se deje colectivizar ni etiquetar por izquierda o derecha.

Las reacciones han sido en cadena. Escuchar esa frase en un mitin a favor de una candidata ha sido sorprendente para todos.
