Cada día es más común ver en televisión traductores de lengua de signos que facilitan la comprensión del mensaje a todas aquellas personas que lo utilizan. En un paso hacia la integración de los ciudadanos, los encargados de traducir lo que el orador transmite expresan corporalmente las palabras y, muchas veces, los signos pueden resultarnos algo inusuales a quienes no conocemos la lengua. Incluso también a quienes la conocen, como en este caso.

¿Cómo traduciríamos la palabra rave en lengua de signos? Difícil, ¿verdad? Pues este traductor lo tiene claro, aunque el signo (que más bien es un baile) sea inventado, no le lleva tiempo ni pensarlo. Eso sí, con una marcha innegable y digna de recoger en Twitter; nos lo trae @danieldurrans.

Absolutely love the sign language for "rave" ???????? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aCwgWqpqrP — Daniel Durrans (@danieldurrans) April 30, 2021

Cuando se trata de fiesta, no hay lengua que no se entienda aunque no se hable. Al menos eso ha quedado claro.