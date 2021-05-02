Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "El octavo pasajero": el cartel de campaña de Vox que es la metáfora perfecta de lo que podría ser el próximo Gobierno de Madrid

Por

La campaña electoral llega a su fin y los carteles de los partidos se superponen en las aceras. Esto da lugar a emblemas poéticos, que dicen más que cualquier análisis politólogo.

Una joven publicaba en su cuenta de Twitter un cartel que vio por la calle, que a las pocas horas se ha hecho viral. Mientras Ayuso sigue haciendo guiños a la ultraderecha, los posters ya empiezan a dar las claves.

Esto ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones, que no dan crédito a la magia del significado.
