La campaña electoral llega a su fin y los carteles de los partidos se superponen en las aceras. Esto da lugar a emblemas poéticos, que dicen más que cualquier análisis politólogo.
Una joven publicaba en su cuenta de Twitter un cartel que vio por la calle, que a las pocas horas se ha hecho viral. Mientras Ayuso sigue haciendo guiños a la ultraderecha, los posters ya empiezan a dar las claves.
ayer vi esto x la calle y no me pude reír más jdjsjajajajaj pic.twitter.com/qJOYBqxd5A
— alba Ø al solecito (@tejoodes) May 1, 2021
Esto ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones, que no dan crédito a la magia del significado.
El octavo pasajero. https://t.co/8SP6usqSyD
— Anabel Alonso Oficial ???????????????????????? (@AnabelAlonso_of) May 1, 2021
"Lo que la verdad esconde"
"Oculto entre las sombras"
"La verdad desvelada"
Un cartel por la calle, rajado, nos dice la realidad de la derecha-ultraderecha española
¡Son todos lo mismo! https://t.co/qDNSaYKQOx
— Juan. Antifa????☭ ❤️???????? (@Juan_y_nada_mas) May 2, 2021
Podría servir de carátula de una peli de sobremesa de Antena 3 de psicópatas: "Voto mortal" (The Wrong Candidate) https://t.co/2VrhhdCkgY
— Peli de Tarde (@PeliDeTarde) May 1, 2021
El mejor cartel de peli de terror que he visto en años. https://t.co/ippVoxk8M2
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) May 1, 2021
¡No me negaréis que no es una puñetera genialidad! https://t.co/LdmXDHE4tw
— Agustín Martínez ???????????? (@Agus_Martinez58) May 2, 2021
Casi escupo el té xDD https://t.co/zdFuk5ascK
— Sara ⭐ Randt (@HRandt) May 1, 2021
El Resplandor. https://t.co/tMdwAYUVxk
— Nidea (@nyconene) May 1, 2021
