"Ayuso es Lady Madrid". Esas fueron las palabras de Bea Fanjul, presidenta de las Nuevas Generaciones del PP, en un mitin en electoral del Partido Popular. Pues parece que no.

Fanjul dejó varias frases para el recuerdo en esa comparecencia improvisada. Entre otras, destacó una en la que decía "¿más vale malo conocido que bueno por conocer? Eso es Ayuso".

Leiva, exintegrante de Pereza y autor de la canción Lady Madrid a la que Fanjul hacía referencia, ha rechazado que se use el término con fines políticos.

"Me entristece que se haga un uso político de Lady Madrid. Nunca me sentí propietario de esa canción, siempre fue de la gente. No la manoseen. No se adueñen de ella. No les pertenece", dijo el cantante madrileño desde su cuenta de Twitter.