Acoso "Cuando Negre entra por la puerta el periodismo sale por la ventana": críticas por su acoso a Irene Montero cuando votaba

Por

El periodista Ángel Negro ha grabado parte del momento en el que Javier Negre acosaba a la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, en el momento en el que ejercía su derecho a voto en su colegio electoral. Según cuenta Josué Coello, un periodista de La Sexta, Negre llevaba un tiempo merodeando por el colegio electoral de la ministra esperando su momento para votar.

Al parecer, Negre se ha acercado a Montero para acosarla e increparla mientras la ministra le respondía con una frase clara y contundente: "No te tenemos miedo".

La actuación de Negre ha sido fuertemente criticada por los tuiteros que han tachado al periodista de sinvergüenza.
