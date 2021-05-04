Esta mañana, Marcelo ha acudido al Liceo Europeo de La Moraleja para cumplir con su obligación como vocal suplente en una mesa electoral de las elecciones a la asamblea de Madrid ya que, al no presentarse el titular, el jugador del Real Madrid no podía abandonar el colegio electoral. No obstante, según ha adelantado La Sexta, una señora mayor, que era segunda suplente de vocal, se ha ofrecido a sustituirle.

Gracias a esta mujer, Marcelo ha podido poner rumbo a Londres junto al resto de su equipo para jugar la vuelta de las semifinales de la Champions League contra el Chelsea. La Sexta, que ha recogido la crónica, ha tenido un pequeño desliz con el copy del tuit en el que explicaba lo ocurrido con el jugador. "Marcelo se ha personado para cumplir con su papel de vocal suplente en la mesa asignada. Sin embargo, una señora mayor, que era segunda suplente de vocal, se ha ofrecido para suplirle y viajará a Londres con el equipo", ha escrito en un tuit".

???? Marcelo se ha personado para cumplir con su papel de vocal suplente en la mesa asignada. Sin embargo, una señora mayor, que era segunda suplente de vocal, se ha ofrecido para suplirle y viajará a Londres con el equipo. https://t.co/nspRUoB5gj — laSexta Noticias (@sextaNoticias) May 4, 2021

Con este mensaje, automáticamente las redes se han cachondeado con el hipotético viaje de la señora a la Champions. De hecho, La Sexta ha tenido que aclarar que la persona que viajaría sería Marcelo y no la señora.

❗ A modo de aclaración, ya que evidentemente el tuit quedó un poco ambiguo: el que viajará a Londres para jugar con el Real Madrid es Marcelo, no la señora, que no sabemos si viaja o no, pero no está inscrita para la Champions. ???? — laSexta Noticias (@sextaNoticias) May 4, 2021

Un poco atrevido pero bueno a ver que tal juega la señora mayor https://t.co/x288faoxRc — Diego (@diiegorgueez) May 4, 2021

Espero que la señora no se lesione en el partido y regrese sana y salva a su casa https://t.co/lUEJwpwmIa — Ana (@AnneInRohan) May 4, 2021

Quién le iba a decir a la señora que acabaría jugando en el Real Madrid ???? https://t.co/RYKe6eK2tY — Ricky García (@rickygarciatv) May 4, 2021

No simpatizo mucho con el Madrid, pero espero que si la señora salta al campo haga un buen papel. https://t.co/TaVH893GoE — Letizio esiten. (@IberoCainita) May 4, 2021