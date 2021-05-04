Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones 4M ¿Podría una señora ser sustituta de Marcelo en la Champions?: el tuit de 'La Sexta' que ha revolucionado las redes

Por

Esta mañana, Marcelo ha acudido al Liceo Europeo de La Moraleja para cumplir con su obligación como vocal suplente en una mesa electoral de las elecciones a la asamblea de Madrid ya que, al no presentarse el titular, el jugador del Real Madrid no podía abandonar el colegio electoral. No obstante, según ha adelantado La Sexta, una señora mayor, que era segunda suplente de vocal, se ha ofrecido a sustituirle.

Gracias a esta mujer, Marcelo ha podido poner rumbo a Londres junto al resto de su equipo para jugar la vuelta de las semifinales de la Champions League contra el Chelsea. La Sexta, que ha recogido la crónica, ha tenido un pequeño desliz con el copy del tuit en el que explicaba lo ocurrido con el jugador. "Marcelo se ha personado para cumplir con su papel de vocal suplente en la mesa asignada. Sin embargo, una señora mayor, que era segunda suplente de vocal, se ha ofrecido para suplirle y viajará a Londres con el equipo", ha escrito en un tuit".

Con este mensaje, automáticamente las redes se han cachondeado con el hipotético viaje de la señora a la Champions. De hecho, La Sexta ha tenido que aclarar que la persona que viajaría sería Marcelo y no la señora.