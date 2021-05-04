Los dirigentes de la ultraderecha de Vox han denunciado que los colegios electorales han colocado las papeletas de su formación junto a las del partido Volt para confundir a los votantes.
"Ojo con la confusión que han querido crear en los colegios entre VOX y Volt", escribía en su Twitter Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.
Ojo con la confusión que han querido crear en los colegios entre VOX y Volt. Asistid a las personas que no vean bien! https://t.co/glknAfBcSe
— Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (@ivanedlm) May 4, 2021
Los tuiteros, sin embargo, no han visto esa mano negra y, como suele ocurrir, han sacado punta al asunto. "La ultraderecha no confía en que sus votantes sean capaces de leer más de dos letras seguidas y puedan confundir el nombre de su partido con otro".
La ultraderecha no confía en que sus votantes sean capaces de leer más de dos letras seguidas y puedan confundir el nombre de su partido con otro.
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) May 4, 2021
Afirmar que tus votantes no son capaces de distinguir "Vox" de "Volt" no es la brillante estrategia electoral que te crees que es.
— Lapressing Catch ????️???? (@GGLapresa) May 4, 2021
—DEJADME REPETIR QUE HE VOTADO A VOLT. pic.twitter.com/OQXn7i7Gsw
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) May 4, 2021
—SE HAN AGOTADO LAS PAPELETAS DE VOLT, REPITO, NECESITAMOS MÁS PAPELETAS DE VOLT pic.twitter.com/dmY55rlrmn
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) May 4, 2021
Ponéis las papeletas de vox al lado de las de volt para gente que apenas sabe leer y claro, luego que si la izquierda gana.
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) May 4, 2021
Yo ya he ayudado a tres señoras a elegir las papeletas de Volt.
— Héctor Alonso???????? (@hdelosrios2) May 4, 2021
—¿Y cómo dices que se llaman esos que no somos nosotros?
—Volt.
—¿Y dices que sus papeletas estaban al lado de las nuestras?
—Exacto, Santi.
—¿Cómo de juntas?
—Pegadas.
—Ahora vuelvo.
—¿Adónde vas?
—A votar por correo. pic.twitter.com/7eWITykpkx
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) May 4, 2021
Ya me imajino ha Toni Cantó pidiendo un hueco en Volt, por si las moscas.
— ????????ʜᴇꜱᴘᴀÑᴏʟᴀᴢᴏ®???????????????? (@Hespanolazo) May 4, 2021
A los que confunden la papeleta de VOLT con la de VOX me Los imagino así : pic.twitter.com/SvKnhNWCzL
— MEMES FOR YOU (@TuitsMeme) May 4, 2021
¿Nadie se va a preocupar por los votantes de Volt que puedan equivocarse y coger una papeleta de Vox?
Que sólo barréis para un lado.
— electrón (@menoselectron) May 4, 2021
Una pena que la cabeza de lista de Volt no se llame Rocío Misterio.
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) May 4, 2021
hAn inTeNtAdO mEZCLaR vOx CON Volt PAra QUE hAYa VoTo FaVoRaBLe A eLLos ((AyUdA No SABeMoS LeEr)) pic.twitter.com/Lah5yCKE0H
— ☭ MaizoMarxista ☭ -???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Otroputorojo2) May 4, 2021
