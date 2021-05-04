Diario Público
Elecciones en Madrid "La ultraderecha no confía en que sus votantes sean capaces de leer más de dos letras seguidas": cachondeo ante esta queja de Vox

Los dirigentes de la ultraderecha de Vox han denunciado que los colegios electorales han colocado las papeletas de su formación junto a las del partido Volt para confundir a los votantes.

"Ojo con la confusión que han querido crear en los colegios entre VOX y Volt", escribía en su Twitter Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.

Los tuiteros, sin embargo, no han visto esa mano negra y, como suele ocurrir, han sacado punta al asunto. "La ultraderecha no confía en que sus votantes sean capaces de leer más de dos letras seguidas y puedan confundir el nombre de su partido con otro".
