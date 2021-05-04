Los dirigentes de la ultraderecha de Vox han denunciado que los colegios electorales han colocado las papeletas de su formación junto a las del partido Volt para confundir a los votantes.

"Ojo con la confusión que han querido crear en los colegios entre VOX y Volt", escribía en su Twitter Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.

Ojo con la confusión que han querido crear en los colegios entre VOX y Volt. Asistid a las personas que no vean bien! https://t.co/glknAfBcSe

Los tuiteros, sin embargo, no han visto esa mano negra y, como suele ocurrir, han sacado punta al asunto. "La ultraderecha no confía en que sus votantes sean capaces de leer más de dos letras seguidas y puedan confundir el nombre de su partido con otro".

La ultraderecha no confía en que sus votantes sean capaces de leer más de dos letras seguidas y puedan confundir el nombre de su partido con otro.

Afirmar que tus votantes no son capaces de distinguir "Vox" de "Volt" no es la brillante estrategia electoral que te crees que es.

—DEJADME REPETIR QUE HE VOTADO A VOLT. pic.twitter.com/OQXn7i7Gsw

Yo ya he ayudado a tres señoras a elegir las papeletas de Volt.

—¿Y cómo dices que se llaman esos que no somos nosotros? —Volt. —¿Y dices que sus papeletas estaban al lado de las nuestras? —Exacto, Santi. —¿Cómo de juntas? —Pegadas. —Ahora vuelvo. —¿Adónde vas? —A votar por correo. pic.twitter.com/7eWITykpkx

Ya me imajino ha Toni Cantó pidiendo un hueco en Volt, por si las moscas.

A los que confunden la papeleta de VOLT con la de VOX me Los imagino así : pic.twitter.com/SvKnhNWCzL

