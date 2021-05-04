Diario Público
Una vez más, el humorista de La Vida Moderna, Ignatius Farray, vuelve a regalarnos otra obra maestra de la irreverencia, mezcla de extravagancia e ingenio. Si hace poco ya dejó una rotunda reflexión sobre el lema de campaña de Ayuso, y anteriormente ha meditado incluso sobre la democracia, ahora llega con una canción a "esos jovencitos confusos neoliberales que están tan al uso".

Reinterpretando la canción La Mauvaise Réputation de Georges Brassens, con guitarra de 'Luis Miguel Petróleo', su acompañante en el grupo Petróleo, deja frases como "yo pondría en los hospitales un cartel que ponga, por favor señores una muerte por persona", o "no tengas miedo si os llamo fascistas y escoria, pues estáis del lado bueno de la historia".

