Una vez más, el humorista de La Vida Moderna, Ignatius Farray, vuelve a regalarnos otra obra maestra de la irreverencia, mezcla de extravagancia e ingenio. Si hace poco ya dejó una rotunda reflexión sobre el lema de campaña de Ayuso, y anteriormente ha meditado incluso sobre la democracia, ahora llega con una canción a "esos jovencitos confusos neoliberales que están tan al uso".
A los jovencitos confusos... pic.twitter.com/nqPpzlZ4bc
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) May 2, 2021
Reinterpretando la canción La Mauvaise Réputation de Georges Brassens, con guitarra de 'Luis Miguel Petróleo', su acompañante en el grupo Petróleo, deja frases como "yo pondría en los hospitales un cartel que ponga, por favor señores una muerte por persona", o "no tengas miedo si os llamo fascistas y escoria, pues estáis del lado bueno de la historia".
Gracias a @soydamosuzuki a la guitarra y @merlinmundo a la edición de esta canción dedicada a los jovencitos confusos neoliberales. pic.twitter.com/xqs7EBEokC
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) May 2, 2021
Ya era hora de que una canción de @petroleobanda decidiera unas elecciones al gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid... BÁILALO, NATHY PELUSO!!! pic.twitter.com/sOSlTdMqut
— Ignatius Farray (@IgnatiusFarray) May 2, 2021
Me ha gustado y puesto nervioso a partes iguales.
— Balofresco (@Daiias32) May 2, 2021
Jajajajaja puto genio loco
— Roberto (@roberglal) May 2, 2021
Temazo.
Es como escuchar a Javier Krahe de ketamina
— Jota (El de los ordenadores) (@Jotatheiota) May 2, 2021
Poeta del siglo XXI!!!
Se busca música para "Mi gran amor es una mula con sombrero... La trato bien porque soy un caballero..."
— Miguel Olza Moreno (@miguelolza_77) May 4, 2021
— Jesús Araujo ????♣ (@jesusaraujo33) May 4, 2021
Ignatius te adoro con toda mi alma
— ruinasagrada (@diariodecaidas) May 3, 2021
