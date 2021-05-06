Iglesias cuando se fue Rajoy vs. Álvarez de Toledo ahora: "Ser elegante cuando el adversario se retira es cuestión de clase"
"Saber ser elegante cuando el adversario se retira también es cuestión de clase": es el mensaje de un tuitero con el que resume la diferencia entre un tuit de Pablo Iglesias cuando Rajoy dejó la política, y el que ahora le ha dedicado a él la diputada del PP, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo.
Saber ser elegante cuando el adversario se retira también es cuestión de clase. pic.twitter.com/pXiKxzoy6d
— Edu Bayón (@edubayon_) May 5, 2021
Efectivamente, Iglesias publicó en junio de 2018 un tuit en el que decía "Rajoy no se ha ido, le ha echado la gente", pero luego añadía: "Con todo, se retira un político elegante e inteligente que sabía escuchar. "Fue un honor ser su rival y combatirle políticamente. Se ganó mi respeto".
Este martes, Álvarez de Toledo, publicó una foto del momento en el que el líder de Podemos anunciaba su retirada de la política, con un escueto comentario: "A la papelera de la historia".
Esta gente lo que ha tenido siempre es dinero, clase poca…
— Ralph for president (@YoApoyoARalph) May 6, 2021
Se llama educación, y eso no lo da el dinero, se enseña en casa.
— Angel Escalera Aláez (@angele011) May 5, 2021
Pero es que esa mujer nunca ha sido elegante????. No lo fue ni con su jefe de filas. ¿Por qué iba a ser elegante ahora y con un oponente político?
— Asombrada (@asombrada_muy) May 5, 2021
Es más fácil pedirle peras al olmo, que pedirle elegancia a Álvarez de Toledo. No ha tenido nunca.
— ???? May Cantillo ???? (@MydeeBennet) May 6, 2021
Pues no se que tiene que decir la Marquesa Sera ejemplo de algo ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/QRsgSgmwwM
— R.V.P.???? (@vacaspr) May 5, 2021
