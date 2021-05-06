Iglesias cuando se fue Rajoy vs. Álvarez de Toledo ahora: "Ser elegante cuando el adversario se retira es cuestión de clase"

Por

"Saber ser elegante cuando el adversario se retira también es cuestión de clase": es el mensaje de un tuitero con el que resume la diferencia entre un tuit de Pablo Iglesias cuando Rajoy dejó la política, y el que ahora le ha dedicado a él la diputada del PP, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo.

Efectivamente, Iglesias publicó en junio de 2018 un tuit en el que decía "Rajoy no se ha ido, le ha echado la gente", pero luego añadía: "Con todo, se retira un político elegante e inteligente que sabía escuchar. "Fue un honor ser su rival y combatirle políticamente. Se ganó mi respeto".

Este martes, Álvarez de Toledo, publicó una foto del momento en el que el líder de Podemos anunciaba su retirada de la política, con un escueto comentario: "A la papelera de la historia".

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas