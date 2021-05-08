Columnista Pantomima FullEl desternillante vídeo de Pantomima Full sobre los columnistas que triunfa en Twitter
La obligación principal de un periodista es beber de varias fuentes para elaborar un texto que refleje una realidad concreta y no una historia de ficción, ámbito que se acerca más al del escritor. Sin embargo, en alguna que otra ocasión, dicha regla puede ampliarse de tal manera que llegue a abarcar fuentes de todo tipo, desde información a unos copazos de whisky bien fríos.
Desde Pantomima Full han decidido crear un vídeo sobre el gremio en cuestión, que no ha tardado en hacerse viral en Twitter. Entre alcohol y tabaco, uno da rienda suelta a su literatura que, como dice en el vídeo, podríamos catalogarla como "sobria". O quizá no tanto. Depende del porcentaje que lleve en vena.
UN BUEN COLUMNISTA BEBE DE MUCHAS FUENTES.#Escritor
Agradecimientos: @josealfredobar pic.twitter.com/5BB0vFppwt
— Pantomima Full (@Pantomima_Full) May 7, 2021
Un brindis por esas novelas hechas en "noches llenando ceniceros" y por las "frases machacadas como colillas". Eso sí, que no falte un despertar en casa ajena.
