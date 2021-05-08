Columnista Pantomima FullEl desternillante vídeo de Pantomima Full sobre los columnistas que triunfa en Twitter

Captura del vídeo de Pantomima Full. - TWITTER

Por

La obligación principal de un periodista es beber de varias fuentes para elaborar un texto que refleje una realidad concreta y no una historia de ficción, ámbito que se acerca más al del escritor. Sin embargo, en alguna que otra ocasión, dicha regla puede ampliarse de tal manera que llegue a abarcar fuentes de todo tipo, desde información a unos copazos de whisky bien fríos.

 

Desde Pantomima Full han decidido crear un vídeo sobre el gremio en cuestión, que no ha tardado en hacerse viral en Twitter. Entre alcohol y tabaco, uno da rienda suelta a su literatura que, como dice en el vídeo, podríamos catalogarla como "sobria". O quizá no tanto. Depende del porcentaje que lleve en vena.

Un brindis por esas novelas hechas en "noches llenando ceniceros" y por las "frases machacadas como colillas". Eso sí, que no falte un despertar en casa ajena.

