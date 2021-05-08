TwitterEl repaso de Javier Ruiz en dos minutos a los tertulianos de Ana Rosa: "Con Iglesias se han violado cosas que yo no doy crédito"

La reciente dimisión de Pablo Iglesias y su retirada de la política sigue generando titulares. En El programa de Ana Rosa, en Telecinco, se analizó la trayectoria del fundador de Podemos, que ha anunciado el cese de su actividad al frente del partido.

En cierto momento del programa, los tertulianos se convencían los unos a los otros de la sobrerrepresentación de Podemos e Iglesias en la prensa, pese a la escasa presencia de los mismos en la política, aseguraban. Podemos forma parte del Gobierno de España con cuatro ministerios y una vicepresidencia.

Es entonces cuando interviene el periodista Javier Ruiz, que se planta ante la anterior afirmación: "Claro que ocupa mucho espacio en los medios de comunicación. Ha habido tales pasadas de algunos medios de comunicación con Podemos que yo creo que hemos traspasado límites éticos intolerables", asegura durante su intervención.

Y Ruiz prosigue: "Se ha publicado la ecografía de sus hijos y se han violado cosas que yo no doy crédito. Claro que ha habido mucha ocupación mediática, para destruir la formación y es indudable decir esto", dice con tono serio durante la emisión del programa.

"Si acosando a una persona consiguen echar a un político, cuidado, porque este es el que no te gusta y no pasa nada. Pero cuando le pase al que te gusta…", zanja al respecto.

